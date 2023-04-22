UW clicks in all facets for 9-0 win at Stanford

Friday night, it took 16 innings to declare a victor at Sunken Diamond.

That game, a test of endurance between the two sides, saw UW fall just short in a game which featured six pitchers and 12 position players.

Saturday afternoon, the Washington baseball team made sure to wrap things up in just nine innings, this time on its own terms.

Following an elongated loss to No. 9 Stanford, 3-1, only two pitchers were needed as UW bounced back with a 9-0 road win in which the hitting and pitching synchronously commanded the game.

If Friday’s game was a marathon, the Huskies instead turned Saturday into a sprint, surpassing their game one offensive output as early as the third inning against the mighty Cardinal.

After two singles and a walk, a wild pitch scored redshirt junior Will Simpson for UW’s first run. Then, redshirt junior Johnny Tincher plated a runner with a fielder’s choice, and another wild pitch scored junior Coby Morales to give UW a 3-0 lead.

That was plenty of run support for UW junior starting pitcher Kiefer Lord, who continued a standout season with his best performance of the year against a dangerous lineup.

Lord (4-3) struck out 10 batters over eight innings, allowing just three hits and no runs, allowing the Huskies to break nary a sweat with their multi-run lead already established.

For Lord, the pristine start represented a return to his early-season form after suffering losses in his previous three starts, including a seven-earned run blip on April 7.

On Saturday, though, Lord whisked away the Cardinal with ease, retiring their batters like clockwork and leaving just one inning for the bullpen — freshman reliever Sam Boyle tied the knot with three quick outs in the ninth inning.

By that point, in the ninth inning, the Huskies were confident that they wouldn’t need to replicate their 16-inning performance, thanks to a comfortable 9-0 lead they had built.

Three of those runs came on one swing; redshirt junior Michael Snyder launched a three-run home run with two outs in the top of the seventh, breaking the game wide open in the process.

The Huskies continued to flourish with two outs in the top of the eighth, when Tincher drove in two more runs with a single through the right side.

UW wasn’t done yet; sophomore Cam Clayton added one more with an RBI-double in the top of the ninth, resulting in a whopping 9-0 advantage for the Huskies.

UW will look to win the series over Stanford with a rubber match on Sunday, April 23, at 1:05 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

