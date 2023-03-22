UW clinches a win over Hawaii in its final non-conference match

Traveling west to Honolulu, the Washington men’s tennis team looked to secure its final non-conference win on Tuesday.

The Huskies (9-4, 1-0 Pac-12) did just that, entering conference play with another win under their belt after defeating the Rainbow Warriors (6-5), 5-2.

Freshman Brett Pearson and sophomore Nedim Suko got things underway for Washington on Court 2, but the two were defeated in a 6-3 set.

Hawaii continued the momentum on the doubles courts with another win to earn the match’s first point. Sophomores Cesar Bouchelaghem and Dzianis Zharyn were then defeated 6-4.

Down by only a point entering the singles matches, the Huskies needed four victories over the Rainbow Warriors to clinch the match.

Bouchelaghem made headway with the first win on Court 3, leveling the score at 1-1. A 6-2, 6-3 win earned Bouchelaghem his 13th straight singles win and continued an undefeated singles season for the sophomore.

Junior Hah-Chih Lin finished next for the Huskies, but was defeated by the No. 68 ranked singles player in the nation, Andre Ilagan. The 6-2, 6-3 win for the Rainbow Warriors allowed them to regain a temporary lead.

Suko then pulled the score even for Washington at 2-2 after defeating his opponent, 6-4, 6-3.

Zharyn took home the first set in his singles match, 6-0, before losing the second set, 6-3. The sophomore ultimately took home the deciding set with a 6-0 victory, regaining the lead for UW, 3-2.

Pearson eventually decided the match for Washington, defeating his opponent 7-5, 7-6 to seal the victory. With victory in sight for Washington, junior Jim Hendrikx put a bow on the afternoon, adding to the overall lead with a 6-2 win of his own in the third and final set of the day.

Now, Washington looks ahead to the start of Pac-12 play, where it will host Utah on Sunday, March 26, at noon.

Reach reporter Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21

