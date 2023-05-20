UW closes promising regular season with senior day loss to Cal

Pitching woes continued to affect the Washington baseball team on Saturday afternoon, spoiling a chance to send its seniors out with a final home win.

While it was home run galore for both sides, UW ultimately came up short in this regard, and a substantial late-game comeback could not undo the havoc that visiting Cal had wreaked.

Washington’s day ended with a 16-11 defeat — its second straight loss to the Golden Bears (24-26, 12-18 Pac-12).

Despite the loss, head coach Jason Kelly isn’t worried about what his team can accomplish. Bad days are routine in baseball; what matters is how his team rebounds.

“It’s hard because it’s the end of the year, so you have this feeling like you're in trouble, or there’s no end to this,” Kelly said. “But it’s just [that] we’ve lost two games in a row, and that’s happened before in the season, and we responded when it happened last time.”

A double from sophomore Cam Clayton and an RBI single from redshirt junior Will Simpson secured the only run that the Huskies (33-16, 17-12 Pac-12) tacked on through two innings.

But the Golden Bears’ bats began to emerge in the fourth inning, snatching a 2-1 lead after collecting three hits.

After taking a free pass in the fifth inning, junior Coby Morales made his way around the diamond and stole home plate to tie the game at two runs. Redshirt junior Micheal Snyder, continued the brief bout of offensive momentum with a two-run bomb to put Washington ahead 4-2.

“All those guys have contributed in some way — but the Will Simpsons, the Johnny Tinchers, and the Michael Snyders and the Stu Fleslands, those guys have been really key cogs for us this year,” Kelly said.

Redshirt sophomore Case Matter relieved starting right-hander Jared Engman in the top of the sixth. Cal responded with a home run of its own right off the bat, banking in three RBIs for a 8-4 lead. Left-handed freshman Sam Boyle entered the game at that time but allowed another 3-run homer, accumulating an 11-4 lead for Cal by the time the nine-run inning was over.

The Huskies still had some life left, as freshman Sam DeCarlo clobbered a solo home run in his next at-bat. A second run was added after a double from sophomore AJ Guerrero, shrinking UW’s deficit to 11-6.

Right-hander Josh Emanuels took the mound in the seventh inning and let yet another home run slip away — and then another right after that — to give the Golden Bears a 13-6 advantage. After a third home run in the inning, junior left-hander Gianluca Shinn entered the game to strike out the final batter and close the inning.

DeCarlo came through again in the bottom of the seventh with a two-run shot to left field, positing the score at 15-8.

Right-handed junior Calvin Kirchoff allowed one more Golden Bear run to cross the plate in the top of the ninth. Morales put three more on the board in the bottom of the frame with a 3-RBI homer, but that was the last fight the Huskies displayed in a five-run loss.

“This weekend was a struggle for us, but I’m ecstatic about the way the season has gone, the way our guys have played, the way they’ve bought into the new coaching staff, the way they’ve brought energy to this ballpark,” Kelly said. “ I’m incredibly proud of this group — they’ve been great, and there’s some really special kids that are leaving here, but we’ve also got some really special kids that are going to fill in for them over the next couple of years, too.”

With emotions riding high as the regular season comes to a close, Kelly wants everyone to remain down to earth, as there is still plenty of work left to do.

“If you can’t get yourself going for the Pac-12 Tournament, and a regional, and some of those things that are in front of us, then you shouldn’t be playing this game,” Kelly said. “So I have full trust in our guys that they’ll bounce back from this and be ready to play whenever our name is called this weekend and hopefully in the next week.”

Next, Washington is slated to take on UCLA in the Pac-12 Tournament on Wednesday, May 24, at 2:30 p.m. in Scottsdale, Ariz.

