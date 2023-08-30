UW cornerbacks look to make leap forward in 2023

The biggest question mark coming into the 2023 season for the Washington football defense may very well be at the cornerback position. After a 2022 season that was ravaged by injuries in the cornerback room, the Huskies are looking for a bounce back year from a position group with a history of dominance.

To facilitate that bounce back, head coach Kalen DeBoer and Co. will call on junior transfer Jabbar Muhammad and sophomore Elijah Jackson to start the year.

Muhammad has been the presumptive number one corner throughout fall camp — a title that was only solidified by his play on the practice field throughout August.

“He understands our philosophies, he understands our culture,” DeBoer said. “He’s a guy that makes you feel like there's a great promise to what we can do as a defensive backfield.”

Muhammad’s direct competition in scrimmages, junior wide receiver Rome Odunze, added to the praise espoused by DeBoer.

“He’s so savvy with his defense, he’s so sharp; it’s a blessing to go against him,” Odunze said. “He’s an NFL guy. He has a lot of assets to help that defense and is a formidable force to go against.”

Coming into fall camp, the coaching staff was tight-lipped when it came to who would start opposite Muhammad. But as fall camp rolled along, it became increasingly clear that Jackson would be named the second starter.

“Elijah separated himself: consistency in performance, [a] high level of competition,” co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell said. “He’s been great all the way through spring and throughout fall camp. There’s no doubt.”

Also looking to make an impact in the revamped secondary is junior Thaddeus Dixon. The junior college transfer is poised to be the third man in the cornerback room, and if and when the Huskies’ cornerback depth is inevitably tested, it will be players like Dixon and sophomore Jaivion Green who will be counted on.

A common cliche in football is that “iron sharpens iron.” The wide receiver group that the cornerback room has been tasked with defending this fall camp is as strong as any Husky defense has ever seen, providing a level of competition to practice that can only serve to help both groups. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb certainly appreciates the competition that corners have poised — but make no mistake, he still prefers to see his guys come out on top.

“I’m pissed off,” Grubb said. “Am I excited for our defensive players? Absolutely. They made some good plays at the end of practice but the competitive part in me wants to score every drive.”

A defense is only as strong as its weakest link. If the cornerback room plays to its capabilities and avoids the injury bug, the Husky defense will only serve to heighten the expectations for a season that is as highly anticipated as any in Husky football history.

Reach reporter Jack Norris at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jack_enorris

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.