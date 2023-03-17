UW dealt series-opening loss to Rhode Island in back-and-forth game

The late innings weren’t kind to the Washington baseball team Friday evening.

Despite UW holding a 6-4 lead through five innings, Rhode Island posted consecutive innings of two runs, one run, and two runs, respectively, as the game slipped away from UW in a 9-6 loss at Husky Ballpark.

Junior starting pitcher Kiefer Lord was brought back down to Earth with an uncharacteristic start, allowing five earned runs in five innings. Still, the Huskies (12-4, 2-1 Pac-12) were able to overcome the shaky pitching outing with strong offense of their own.

Facing a 1-0 deficit in the bottom of the first inning, redshirt junior Will Simpson continued his impeccable start to the season with a solo home run into left field. The homer was just par for the course for Simpson; it was his team-leading seventh home run of the season to go alongside a .302 batting average.

He also added RBI No. 15 in the bottom of the third with an RBI groundout, giving UW a 2-1 lead. Rhode Island responded with an RBI double in the top of the fourth, and with two outs, hit a two-run home run to reclaim a 4-2 lead.

The Huskies answered right back with a sacrifice fly off the bat of redshirt junior Michael Snyder. Then, a messy play on a fly ball out scored an unearned run for UW, which tied the game at four.

Two more runs came home in the bottom of the fifth — an RBI groundout by junior Coby Morales, and a wild pitch to score Simpson. Just like that, the Huskies were on top, 6-4.

But that’s when things got messy.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the sixth, the game was at an inflection point for freshman relief pitcher Sam Boyle to navigate. With the Huskies desperate for an out, the Rams (4-9) slapped a single into right field, easily scoring one run and adding another on an errant throw by Simpson.

With the game tied at six and four lead changes already in the books, the two teams seemed destined to continue their ping pong match of runs back and forth. When Rhode Island took the lead back with an RBI single in the top of the seventh, however, it was the last time the lead changed hands.

Despite the Huskies inducing two outs to begin the top of the eighth, the Rams added to their lead anyway with back-to-back solo home runs for a 9-6 lead.

UW couldn’t battle back a third time, although it certainly had its opportunities. Mainly, in the bottom of the eighth, when the bases were loaded with two outs for redshirt junior Johnny Tincher. With a chance to clear the bases, Tincher struck out, and the Huskies were left empty handed.

In the bottom of the ninth, a pickoff at first base negated a walk, and a flyout marked the final out of the game after another walk. Missed opportunities cost UW throughout the game, as it left a total of 10 runners stranded on base.

It was the second consecutive loss for the Huskies, following a blistering 11-game win streak. Luckily, UW will have a chance to quickly get back in the win column with game two against Rhode Island on Saturday, March 18, at 2:05 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

