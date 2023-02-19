UW drops both games in Sunday doubleheader at Santa Clara

Game 2: Offense can’t pick up after slow start in 4-2 loss

With the game on the line, the Washington baseball team had a glimmer of hope left.

Trailing 4-2 in the top of the ninth inning, UW was down to its last chance to salvage a game in Sunday’s doubleheader at Santa Clara, having already lost their first match of the day.

With two outs and a runner on first base, Cam Clayton’s presence in the right-handed batter’s box was the last line of defense for the Huskies (1-2). Clayton delivered, doubling down the left-field line to advance redshirt junior Dalton Chandler to third base, and putting the tying-run in scoring position.

Clayton’s hit brought up redshirt sophomore Will Simpson — one of UW’s most fearsome hitters. This time, however, Simpson couldn’t be the hero, striking out on three pitches as a 4-2 loss went into the books for the Huskies.

UW couldn’t save itself with late-game heroics, but it didn’t do itself any favors in the game’s early stages either. The Huskies were held scoreless for the first four innings, while the Broncos got on the board with two runs in the bottom of the second.

UW was able to finally produce in the fifth inning, but it came through pacification with the bat. A bases loaded walk issued to redshirt junior Johnny Tincher with the bases loaded, followed by a hit by pitch to redshirt junior Michael Snyder, tied the game at two.

Santa Clara got one back in the bottom of the fifth, with an RBI single after starting pitcher Stu Flesland III had already departed.

The only scoring for the remainder of the game came in the bottom of the eighth, when the Broncos added an insurance run on an RBI single.

When a long day of baseball concluded, the Huskies had come up empty with no wins in two tries against the Broncos on the afternoon. UW will have a chance to rebound against Santa Clara on Monday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m. for the series finale.

Game 1: Lord’s debut spoiled by late-game woes

Kiefer Lord had already recorded four strikeouts, UW held a 5-0 lead, and the Huskies looked unstoppable heading into the bottom of the third inning at Santa Clara.

After its 10-4 win to open the season Saturday afternoon, UW was poised to continue a hot start to a new era in Sunday’s doubleheader. It wasn’t meant to be, however, as the Broncos roared back by scoring three runs in four separate innings, handing the Huskies a 13-7 defeat for their first loss of the season.

UW got on the board in its second at-bat of the game, when Simpson blasted a solo home run to center field. After a scoreless second inning, the Huskies exploded in the third.

Tincher hit a 2-RBI single, Snyder followed suit with an RBI single, and junior Coby Morales hit a sacrifice fly to put the Huskies ahead, 4-0.

It was all smooth sailing for UW, until the bottom of the third. Two Santa Clara doubles brought in two runs, followed by a sacrifice fly to make the score 5-3.

Regardless, freshman Sam DeCarlo, in his collegiate debut, ripped a double down the left field line, scoring Cole Miller and extending UW’s lead once again. Simpson continued his day with an RBI double to score DeCarlo, and the lead was back to a comfortable 7-3.

A “comfortable” lead, though, is relative. And the Broncos made a reminder of that on their very next at-bat, hitting a solo home run to reduce the lead to 7-4.

Lord escaped the remainder of the fourth inning, and induced a shutout frame in the fifth before his debut ended with a line of five innings pitched, four hits, four runs, two earned runs, and nine strikeouts.

It was an impressive, albeit imperfect, debut, yet Lord was still in line for the win. After the sixth inning, however, that was no longer the case. A solo home run, paired with a three-run double, tied the game at 7-7. Then, in the seventh inning, things began to unravel for the Huskies.

Three hits and two home runs gave the Broncos a 10-7 lead, which they quickly extended to 13-7 in the eighth inning, courtesy of a walk, single, balk, and yet another home run.

The Huskies suddenly went cold after their early-game fireworks, as they failed to produce a hit in the final five innings of the game.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.