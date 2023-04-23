UW ends regular season with win over No. 28 Cal

After ending a month-long losing streak on Friday, the Washington men’s tennis team faced No. 28 California on Sunday afternoon to close regular season play.

After blowing a 3-0 lead to the Bears (12-9, 4-4 Pac-12) in last year’s matchup, the Huskies (12-10, 3-5 Pac-12) were able to redeem themselves with a 4-3 win Sunday afternoon.

In both weekend matchups, the doubles point was the key factor for Washington to find its way into the win column. The afternoon began with sophomore Nedim Suko and junior Jim Hendrikx earning their first win as a new pairing in a 6-1 set.

Junior Han-Chih Lin and freshman Brett Pearson followed on Court 3, but found themselves in an early three-game deficit to start the set. But soon after, the two rallied to bring the match to five games apiece. Despite the comeback, Cal won two straight games to clinch the set.

With the doubles point available for the taking, sophomores Cesar Bouchelaghem and Dzianis Zharyn had to battle back from an early deficit. The duo dropped the first four games to start the match, but rallied all the way back to force a tiebreaking set and clinch the overall doubles point after winning their set, 7-6.

From there, the Huskies entered the singles matches with a 1-0 lead.

Lin’s match on Court 1 leveled the score at 1-1 after he was quickly defeated in 6-2, 6-0 sets by the No. 30 ranked player Yuta Kikuchi.

Hendrikx pushed UW back up ahead by one with a win at No. 5 singles in straight 6-2 sets.

Bouchelaghem added to Washington’s lead with his 21st singles victory of the spring season, clinching 6-2, 7-6 set wins to increase the overall match lead to 3-1.

Pearson was the next finisher on Court 6, playing into a third set after splitting the first two sets with his opponent. Despite this, Pearson was unable to secure the victory, which shrunk UW’s lead to just one point.

Suko’s match also went in Cal’s favor to level the overall match score at 3-3 and place UW in a similar position to the last time it faced Cal.

But unlike last year’s outcome, Zharyn secured the match at No. 3 singles. After losing the first set 6-3, Zharyn went on to win the second and third sets, 6-2, 7-5.

Next, Washington will travel to Ojai, Calif., for the Pac-12 Championships beginning on Thursday, April 27.

Reach reporter Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21

