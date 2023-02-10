UW fails to slow down Utah’s offensive onslaught in 92-69 loss

Lightning didn’t strike twice for the Washington women’s basketball team.

After upsetting No. 2 Stanford at Hec Ed last Saturday, it couldn’t replicate the same magic facing another marquee team in No. 7 Utah Friday night.

In a game in which UW never held a lead, the high-powered Utes raced ahead and secured a 92-69 victory in Salt Lake City.

Coming off of three consecutive victories, the Huskies (13-10, 5-8 Pac-12) were hoping that their momentum would carry over to the daunting task of facing the Utes (21-2, 11-2 Pac-12). Instead, the game slowly pulled away from UW after the first quarter ended with a manageable 24-19 deficit.

The Huskies’ hopes began to dwindle, however, when the Utes went on a 14-2 run midway through the second quarter, extending their lead to 44-29. From that point on, UW struggled to find its footing, entering halftime with an overwhelming 52-35 deficit.

Utah’s machine of offense continued throughout the second half, as UW struggled to gain any defensive traction. By the time the fourth quarter wrapped up, the final buzzer served as a mere formality with the victory well within the Utes’ grasp.

The Huskies pieced together a respectable performance on the offensive front, shooting a modest 44.1% from the field and 40% from the 3-point line. Freshman Elle Ladine was the most obvious bright spot for UW, scoring 18 points on 6-13 shooting.

It was the second-highest points total of Ladine’s career, only behind her performance from the win over Stanford. Senior Darcy Rees shot a perfect 5-5 and scored 10 points, and senior Haley Van Dyke added 10 points as well.

It’s hard to win, however, when the opponent shoots the lights out.

The Utes couldn’t be slowed down all night, as they shot 50.8% from the field and a blistering 55.2% from three.

UW showed its magic against Stanford, but no sleight of hand could have prevented Utah’s scoring onslaught. With five regular season games remaining, the Huskies will look to reclaim that magic and close out the year strongly.

UW travels to Boulder to face No. 25 Colorado on Feb. 12, at 11:00 a.m.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

