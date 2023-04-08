UW falls early, unable to rally against ASU

After dropping a mid-week non-conference match, the No. 51 Washington men’s tennis team traveled to Tempe, AZ to begin its dual match weekend starting with No. 46 Arizona State.

The last time the Huskies beat the Sun Devils, 22-year-old Dzianis Zharyn, the oldest member of the UW tennis team, was just seven years old.

Unable to break the losing streak that dates back to 2007, UW lost, 4-2.

Sophomore Cesar Bouchelaghem and Zharyn were the first doubles match to finish, as the two clinched a 6-3 victory.

The remaining doubles matches set a tone for the rest of the match, with Washington falling short.

On Court 2, sophomore Nedim Suko and freshman Brett Pearson dropped a 6-2 set, leaving the doubles matches split between UW and ASU.

The point was left to be determined on Court 3 with juniors Han-Chih Lin and Jim Hendrikx. With the same outcome as Court 2, Lin and Hendrikx lost in a 6-2 set, allowing for the Sun Devils (12-8,1-4 Pac-12) to take the early lead over the Huskies (10-7, 2-2 Pac-12).

After losing the doubles point for the third straight match, Washington was in need of a rally in its singles matches.

No. 1 singles was the first match to finish with Lin after facing the No. 49 player in the nation,Murphy Cassone. Cassone defeated Lin in 6-2, 6-1 sets, adding to ASU’s lead.

Court 6 with Pearson then extended UW’s deficit by three, dropping the first two sets of his match.

Washington then began to rally starting with Bouchelaghem on Court 3. Adding to his win column, Bouchelaghem’s singles match record grew to 17-0 in 7-6, 6-3 set wins.

Suko added another point in favor of UW with a win in the first and third sets of his match, closing the gap in the overall match score to 3-2.

Despite this late rally, Zharyn was defeated in a three set match. He dropped the first set 6-3 but clinched the second set. Zharyn dropped the third set, allowing for the Sun Devils to clinch the overall match.

The Huskies will take another stop in Arizona, traveling from Tempe to Tucson for another match on Sunday, April 9 at noon against the No. 12 Wildcats.

