UW falls in rubber match despite Snyder’s slam

The door to a series win opened with one swing of the bat.

After three consecutive walks, Michael Snyder stepped up to bat for the Washington baseball team with two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the fourth inning.

Snyder jumped on the first pitch, sending it over the left field wall to clear the bases and give UW a 4-0 lead in the rubber match at No. 9 Stanford Sunday afternoon.

Having outscored Stanford 13-0 across the previous 13 innings, the Huskies (21-13, 8-9 Pac-12) had one foot in the door toward an upset series win over the Cardinal (25-12, 13-5 Pac-12) at Sunken Diamond. Uninterested in swinging that door back and forth, though, Stanford took it off its hinges in the next three innings.

Scoring two, two, and three runs in the following three frames, respectively, Stanford opened up a 7-5 lead and held on as UW lost the series finale, 8-6.

In both the bottom of the fourth and the bottom of the fifth, the Cardinal made their mark in similar fashion. A two-run home run in the fourth was mirrored by a two-run shot in the fifth, as Stanford tied the game at four.

UW reclaimed its lead off a passed ball in the top of the sixth, and had a chance to extend it with a runner on third and one out, but couldn’t capitalize further and went to the bottom of the sixth with a narrow 5-4 lead.

That’s when the trouble began to compound for the Huskies and redshirt sophomore pitcher Josh Emanuels.

After inducing the first out, Emanuels (2-2) allowed a solo home run to left field as Stanford yet again tied the game. Then, on the next batter, Engman found himself in a full count battle before the eighth pitch of the at-bat was sent over the left field wall yet again for Stanford’s first lead of the game.

Emanuels was replaced in favor of freshman relief pitcher Sam Boyle, but it didn’t slow Stanford’s momentum.

Two more Cardinal singles, followed by a walk, led to another pitching change. Then, a bases loaded walk sent in a run on a nine-pitch at-bat, making the score 7-5, Stanford.

The Huskies got one back in the top of the seventh on an RBI fielder's choice by sophomore AJ Guerrero, pulling the score to 7-6. With a pair of runners on base and two outs, UW’s threat was dismissed with a strikeout of junior Coby Morales.

It was the only chance the Huskies got — they didn’t produce a baserunner in the final two innings, the Cardinal added one more run in the bottom of the eighth, and an evenly matched three-game series ended in Stanford’s favor.

UW managed its six runs despite just four base hits, compared to Stanford’s 14 hits.

After utilizing six pitchers in the contest, Washington will have one day away from action before hosting Seattle University in a non-conference matchup on Tuesday, April 25, at 6:05 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

