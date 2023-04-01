UW falls to Oregon State in both legs of Saturday doubleheader

Second Inning-Slam sets stage for game 2

Carrying alongside the howling wind, a baseball tattooed by Oregon State flew over the right field wall, much to the delight of the orange and black-clad OSU fans who largely occupied Husky Ballpark.

The slam came in a bases loaded setting in the top of the second inning, clearing the bases and vaulting the Beavers into firm command of the game with a 4-0 lead. The Washington baseball team struggled to find its footing on the offensive end to retaliate, and lost Game 2 of its Saturday doubleheader, 5-1.

Aside from a few exceptions, it wasn’t the Huskies’ afternoon at the plate as the Beavers commanded the pitching mound and whisked their way through the lineup.

“They don’t make mistakes, they limit your opportunities, they throw a bunch of strikes,” head coach Jason Kelly said of Oregon State. “I don’t know if it’s them or us today. They did a good job of exposing some things against us that we didn’t respond to. And I hope, and I think, that our guys will respond tomorrow.”

The Beavers added another run in the top of the fourth — a home run by Garret Forrester which looked like it could have scorched the Earth as it flew over the left field wall.

UW’s pitching quickly corrected course, allowing just two hits throughout the final five innings of the game. But it was a moot point, given that the Huskies’ only offense came via redshirt junior Johnny Tincher, who hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Huskies didn’t score again, and ended the game with only three hits as the Beavers’ 4-1 lead was unaltered.

“They exposed a couple things against us today, we need to take that challenge tomorrow, and not let them kind of push us around on the mound,” Kelly said. “They did anything they wanted on the mound, and our offense just didn’t respond.”

Despite the off-day at the plate, the door was still slightly cracked open in the bottom of the seventh for the Huskies. With two outs, UW was faced with a bases- loaded opportunity. With the tying run resting on the bat of sophomore Cam Clayton, a strikeout instead ended the inning, thwarting the Huskies’ comeback hopes.

OSU strikes first in wire-to-wire win

The Washington baseball team entered Saturday’s doubleheader with some positive streaks on its side. To name a couple, it had won three consecutive games, and had won its past five Pac-12 series’, dating back to the final weeks of the 2022 season.

But for all the good trends the Huskies were riding, there were also some streaks that they hoped to snap. Namely, UW had lost 11 straight games to Oregon State, and hadn’t won a series over the Beavers in the past decade.

As early as the top of the first inning, Oregon State reminded UW why it wasn’t going to be easy to eliminate either of those streaks.

With the bases loaded and two outs, the Beavers tagged UW junior starting pitcher Kiefer Lord for a 2-RBI single, opening the game with a 2-0 lead. From that point on, Oregon State led for the game’s entirety, as UW fell behind in a 6-3 loss.

Immediately answering the Beavers’ quick start, sophomore Cam Clayton connected for a solo home run, instantly slicing the Huskies’ deficit in half.

In the top of the second, though, Oregon State answered right back, once again with two outs. As one runner broke for second base, the throw was slightly off line, and another runner made a dash home from third base to expand the Beavers’ lead to 3-1.

After the rocky start, Lord (3-2) began to look more like the exceptional pitcher he had been all season, minus a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning.

Lord made his exit in the sixth inning after allowing six hits, and four earned runs.

The Huskies’ most viable threat came in the bottom of the fourth inning, when they had the bases loaded after already bringing two runs home in the inning. But a strikeout instead ended the inning with UW still trailing, 4-3.

It was the closest UW got to taking the lead; the final five innings resulted in just two base runners for the Huskies, while the Beavers padded their lead with one run apiece in the eighth and ninth innings.

UW will have one more chance to overcome its Oregon State bogey in the series finale on Sunday, April 2, at 1:05 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.