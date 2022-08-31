UW football game-by-game overview

Kent State

After an entire offseason of speculation, the curtains will finally be drawn at Husky Stadium in the UW debut of head coach Kalen DeBoer, as well as junior and starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. While the Golden Flashes aren’t to be overlooked, the Huskies are three-touchdown favorites, and the game will be an opportunity for UW to kick off a new era on a positive note. Starting the season 1-0 would be refreshing, and would prevent the fanbase from launching into instant-panic mode.

Portland State

Washington should have no worries in dispatching an FCS school in Portland State, if not for the elephant in the room that is last year’s season-opening loss to Montana. Nonetheless, the home contest with PSU is the most winnable matchup on the schedule for UW, a game that should see the starters pulled by the third quarter.

Michigan State

In what may be the first true test for DeBoer, the nationally-ranked Spartans will come to Seattle for a primetime matchup. With students moving back onto campus and an ABC broadcast on site, the buildup will be chock-full of pageantry and anticipation. Beating MSU will be a tall task, but a win would turn some heads and propel the new coaching staff onto the national scene.

Stanford

Stanford has been down in recent years, and totaled just three wins in 2021. But make no mistake, head coach David Shaw’s teams are never easy to beat. The Huskies and Cardinal have split their previous six matchups, and this year’s winner will seize the all-time series lead (currently tied at 44 apiece). This year’s Cardinal are led by junior quarterback Tanner McKee, an NFL prospect who will keep the Huskies’ secondary occupied. The first conference game of the DeBoer era will be a test, but not an insurmountable one at home.

@ UCLA

Washington won’t hit the road until the final day of September, with a Friday night showdown in the Rose Bowl Stadium. The Huskies will seek revenge after last year’s 24-17 loss in Husky Stadium, and will want to make this year count against the Bruins, who are Big Ten bound starting in 2024. It won’t be easy, however, as the Bruins return their star running back and quarterback from an eight-win 2021 campaign. UW will have its hands full with a good, but not great, UCLA team.

@ Arizona State

If you were to search for the definition of “turmoil” in the dictionary, the current state of the Arizona State football program may appear. The Sun Devils that defeated the Huskies in 2021 will be unrecognizable, after NCAA investigations led to 17 transfer departures, including star quarterback Jayden Daniels. UW has not won in Tempe, Arizona since 2001, but ASU’s vulnerability is at an all-time high.

Arizona

The last time quarterback Jayden de Laura visited Husky Stadium, he was planting a Washington State flag into the turf. When de Laura makes his return, it will be for Arizona, a program in rebuild that has won just five of their past 30 games entering 2022. The Wildcats are primed for a very gradual uptick under head coach Jedd Fisch, but the Huskies will have a good shot to seek redemption and defend their home turf in de Laura’s return.

@ Cal

After back-to-back stunners at the hands of Cal in 2018 and 2019, UW finally cleared the bogey in 2021, albeit in uninspiring fashion. The Huskies will travel to Berkeley for the first time since 2018 with a prime opportunity for a road win over the perennially rebuilding Golden Bears.

Oregon State

Last year in Corvallis, Oregon, students stormed the field after the Beavers secured their first win over the Huskies since 2011. It’s unlikely any students will be occupying the Husky Stadium turf in November, but it will be a solid matchup nonetheless for some Friday Night Lights, with Oregon State coming off its best season in eight years.

@ Oregon

Losing streaks to Oregon can be a sensitive subject for Washington fans. The 12-game skid to the Ducks is long gone, but the Huskies will travel to Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, looking to prevent another streak from mounting, as they’ve accumulated three consecutive losses in the rivalry entering 2022. Oregon touts a new quarterback, transfer Bo Nix, and is back in the national rankings under first-year head coach Dan Lanning. On a yearly basis, there’s no bigger game on the schedule than Oregon, but UW will likely be underdogs in Eugene.

Colorado

After a 4-8 campaign in 2021, Colorado was picked to finish last in the preseason Pac-12 media poll. The Huskies have lost their previous two matchups with the Buffaloes, but will look to get out of the gate early and send the seniors out with a bang in their final home game.

@ WSU

UW hasn’t lost in Pullman since 2012, and the Huskies will look for a vastly different Apple Cup result than last year’s catastrophe in Seattle. DeBoer and WSU’s head coach Jake Dickert will meet for the first time in what could be the beginning of a new coaching rivalry. The Cougars haven’t won back-to-back Apple Cups since 2007 and 2008, a time period the current iteration of the Huskies certainly would like to avoid emulating.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

