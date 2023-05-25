UW gets back on track with tournament win over USC

The Washington baseball team needed to right the ship.

In its previous three games — all losses — UW had surrendered a whopping total of 45 runs, punctuated by Wednesday afternoon’s 17-4 loss to UCLA. So when UW took the field against USC for its second game of the Pac-12 Tournament, all eyes were on redshirt junior starting pitcher Stu Flesland III to get the Huskies back on track.

Flesland (7-2) rose to the occasion, allowing just one hit and two runs over 5.2 innings pitched as UW snapped a three-game losing streak with an 8-3 win over USC in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Through the first four innings, specifically, Flesland ensured that the Huskies (34-17, 17-12 Pac-12) weren’t headed down the same road as their previous three games. He didn’t allow a base hit until the top of the fifth inning, when the Trojans (34-23-1, 17-13 Pac-12) finally singled to leadoff the inning.

It was the only hit Flesland allowed the entire game, and he swiftly dealt with the threat posed at first base by forcing the next three batters to ground out.

Flesland’s outing led the way for the Huskies, but the offense did their part as well. In the bottom of the first inning, an RBI groundout by junior Coby Morales allowed them to strike first for a 1-0 lead.

Both offenses took a three-inning sabbatical until the bottom of the fifth rolled around, when redshirt sophomore Jeter Ybarra drove in two runs with a two-out single into center field to give UW a 3-0 lead.

Having only allowed one hit, Flesland finally faced some stress in the top of the sixth. Two consecutive walks began the inning, and the pressure was on for the Huskies. Flesland induced two consecutive outs, before leaving the game with two runners on.

USC tagged UW redshirt sophomore reliever Josh Emanuels for a 2-RBI single, giving Flesland two earned runs from the dugout. The Huskies responded in the bottom half of the inning, when sophomore Cam Clayton drove in a run with a double to make the score 4-2.

The Trojans yet again threatened in the top of the seventh, loading the bases with one out. But then entered freshman Sam Boyle, who ensured that the Huskies’ pitching woes weren’t going to return.

Boyle forced two consecutive flyouts, and UW entered the bottom of the seventh with its lead intact. In the top of the eight, USC posed a risk to UW’s pitching staff yet again, loading the bases and scoring on a fielder’s choice. The scoring play was upheld after a challenge, and it was time for the Huskies to sweat in the Scottsdale heat one more time.

Redshirt Sophomore Case Matter entered in relief with two outs, and with the bases loaded, struck the Trojan batter out on three pitches.

When it was the Huskies’ turn to bat again, they decided they didn’t want to have to sweat anymore.

After two consecutive walks to kick off the bottom of the eighth inning, UW ripped two consecutive RBI hits, followed by two consecutive sac flies, and the game was broken completely open as the Huskies took an 8-3 lead.

A stress-free ninth inning capped off a rebound pitching performance as the Huskies ended their cold spell to advance in the Pac-12 Tournament.

UW will play in the semifinal of the Pac-12 Tournament on Friday, May 26, at 2:30 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.