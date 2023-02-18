UW holds on for home win over Oregon State

For 30 minutes Saturday night, the Washington women’s basketball team was cruising along at home.

The final 10 minutes, from the Huskies, would be better described as hanging on than cruising. But they were successful in holding their lead, securing a 64-59 win over Oregon State after building a commanding 49-36 lead through three quarters.

“For three quarters, we played at a certain pace, with a certain intensity,” head coach Tina Langley said. “We have a tendency to not want to get things wrong at times, and I think that makes us play a little bit less aggressive at the end of games – I still thought that at the end of the game, we finished [well].”

UW’s lead, which reached a pinnacle of 44-28 with 2:38 left in the third quarter, was whittled down to just four points with 3:47 remaining in the game. From there, however, the Huskies’ defense came up with a set of four consecutive stops, holding the Beavers in their tracks.

UW couldn’t avoid a late-game scare, but all’s well that ends well.

Junior Lauren Schwartz and senior Trinity Oliver converted on big baskets along the way, and UW was able to keep OSU just out of reach as the final moments waned. With the Huskies’ lead down to three and under 10 seconds remaining, it was senior Haley Van Dyke who iced the game with a pair of free throws.

It was fitting that Van Dyke closed out the game; she turned in one of her best performances of the season with 17 points on 6-14 shooting.

She also shot 3-6 from 3-point range, contributing to the team’s overall success from beyond-the-arc, shooting 10-21.

Freshman Elle Ladine reached double figures with 11 points, along with Dalayah Daniels, and Schwartz scored 10.

After a rocky trip in the mountains, in which they lost two games by sizable margins, perhaps a trip home was just what the doctor ordered for UW.

Home, after all, has been sweet for the Huskies as of late; they’ve gone 3-0 at Hec Ed in the month of February, including the awe-inspiring win over No. 2 Stanford on Feb. 5. On the season, UW is an impressive 11-5 at home, but just 2-5 on the road.

Fortunately, the Huskies will stay home to face Oregon for their final home game of the season on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 1 p.m., before a two-game road trip to close the regular season.

