UW holds on in overtime period to nudge past Arizona State

It wasn’t pretty.

For much of the game, UW and ASU traded turnovers, shooting cold spells, and other ailments back and forth as the team’s appeared to play an extended game of hot potato with the basketball.

But 22 turnovers, one overtime period, and one giant sigh of relief later, the Washington men’s basketball team escaped with a 69-66 win over ASU at Alaska Airlines Arena.

“To win close games, you’ve got to make foul shots, you can’t turn it over – we kind of did that and it kept them in the game,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “We weren’t happy with some of our decision making, but, for the most part, we figured out a way.”

Even with all the Huskies’ offensive blunders, they were slightly outclassed by the Sun Devils in the ping-pong match of faults, and UW had a chance to close out the game with six seconds left, holding a 57-54 lead.

It was never going to be that easy.

Even though UW had a foul to give, an ASU shooter was fouled in the corner by Keion Brooks, providing the Sun Devils with three free throws to tie the game — an opportunity they cashed in on to send the game to overtime.

“I take responsibility for that,” senior guard Noah Williams said. “Coach told us to foul, and I didn’t foul. I was on the ball.”

With both teams shooting below 35%, the game headed to overtime. Fortunately, the extra period was enough of a remedy for UW to snap out of its offensive funk, and the Huskies (13-9, 5-6 Pac-12) tacked on 15 points to secure a 3-point win.

UW’s final box score — which displayed a 39.3% shooting mark — certainly didn’t win any style points. But style points don’t count, and even if they did, ASU probably would have been in the negatives.

The Sun Devils had 16 turnovers of their own, and finished the game with 52 missed shots, going 23-75 from the field. Those numbers, after ASU began the game on a 12-0 spree, seemed inconceivable.

“That’s the game of basketball,” Hopkins said. “We were having great starts at the beginning of the year — Cal Baptist, we were up 10-0, and then kind of the other way this time. Against Stanford we were down 8-0, today 12-0, and found a way.”

If it’s puzzling as to how the Sun Devils finished with such poor shooting metrics after their blistering beginning, the remaining 14 minutes of the first half should solve the mystery. After the opening 12-0 deficit, UW closed the first half on a 32-8 run, a time span in which ASU endured a 1-22 shooting coldspell.

Senior guard Cole Bajema made a trio of three pointers to vault the Huskies ahead during the Sun Devils’ leave of absence, and UW went into halftime with a 32-20 lead.

ASU’s perils were one thing, but to the Huskies’ credit, they capitalized on the defensive end.

“One of the biggest keys to win against Arizona State is transition defense,” Hopkins said. “I thought that was the key to the game, that’s how they beat us in game one down there [in Tempe].”

A back-and-forth bonanza of bizarreness allowed the Sun Devils to inch closer in the second half, and they finally tied the game at 48 with 4:37 remaining.

Williams converted on a pair of baskets in the final minutes of regulation, but overtime was the only way out for UW, and Williams showed out with 7 points in the extra frame to seal the home victory.

It wasn’t easy on the eyes; it certainly wasn’t attractive. But it was ultimately a win, one that Hopkins hopes will translate with No. 6 Arizona coming to town this Saturday.

“[Tonight] shows you the potential that we can be with 10 extra possessions in a game,” Hopkins said. “We know, in our last game, up 15, those turnovers really allowed [Arizona] to get back in the game. So, if we can clean those up, we can put ourselves in a position to beat Arizona.”

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

