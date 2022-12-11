UW kicks off conference play with home rivalry win over WSU

Head coach Tina Langley was hesitant to declare it as such, but the Washington women’s basketball team played its best game of the season Sunday afternoon.

Led by five scorers in double digits, UW shot the lights out on the offensive front and held tight on the defensive end to defeat Washington State, 82-66, at Alaska Airlines Arena.

“I think I just look at our team every day, and how we are today compared to yesterday,” Langley said. “I just really love the way that we’re growing.”

The Huskies’ (8-1, 1-0 Pac-12) growth has been evident — their 8-1 start is the squad’s best since 2016. Against their in-state rival in the first game of Pac-12 play, junior Lauren Schwartz was the brightest star of the afternoon.

Schwartz totaled 21 points — her UW career high — on a torrid 5-6 shooting mark from the three to pace the Huskies’ offense.

“Any team win is amazing,” Schwartz said. “Just to see the growth from the past seven games, each game we’re growing and growing and that’s just really exciting, and I’m so happy for everyone.”

Schwartz helped UW spring out of the gate in the first quarter, draining a pair of threes as the Huskies took an 18-12 lead over the Cougars (7-2, 0-1 Pac-12).

Schwartz added seven more points in the second quarter, and senior Trinity Oliver pitched in with eight points as UW poured 25 points in the quarter and went into halftime with a 43-35 lead.

In the third quarter, WSU’s offense was effectively neutralized, as it scored just 13 points on 33.3% shooting — a stark contrast to the Huskies’ 60% shooting.

“Our defense just kept us alive, and kept us going and kept our offense going,” Schwartz said. “It’s just really exciting, and fun to play with great defense.”

UW pulled away with the victory to kick off conference play on a positive note. The Huskies shot 57% from the field, and 44% from three in perhaps the most complete performance of the Langley-era.

“Obviously, it felt good,” senior Haley Van Dyke said. “It felt different this year, I can feel our team really coming together, and our chemistry working on and off the court.”

Washington returns to the court to host Liberty on Sunday, Dec. 18 at noon.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

