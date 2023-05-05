UW loses heartbreaker despite stellar pitching from Meylan

In the last series opener of the regular season, the No. 9 Washington softball team fell short against No. 7 Stanford in a marquee conference battle between two freshman pitchers with significant postseason implications.

It was all pitching on Friday night, with both pitchers going the distance as Stanford picked up a 2-1 victory thanks to a big sixth inning. Senior Sami Reynolds finished 2 for 3 on the night, and senior SilentRain Espinoza went 1 for 2 with an RBI double for Washington’s lone score.

Freshman pitcher Ruby Meylan was phenomenal in the circle despite the loss, finishing after six innings pitched. Meylan (15-5) tossed four strikeouts while only allowing two walks, three hits, and two runs.

Stanford freshman pitcher NiJaree Canady continued the impressive start to her career by tossing nine strikeouts in seven innings, giving up eight hits and allowing only one run.

It was a slow start from both sides, with the Huskies (35-11, 14-8 Pac-12) picking up a two-out single from Reynolds in the first, but a strikeout followed to end the top of the frame. The Cardinal (39-10, 14-8 Pac-12) managed a leadoff walk but left a pair of runners stranded.

The Huskies had a pair of runners on base in the second inning but were again unable to capitalize as they left the runners stranded. Meylan delivered a quick 1-2-3 inning to send the action into the third.

The Huskies had an opportunity to strike in the following inning.

Senior Baylee Klingler ripped a leadoff single down the left field line, and a one-out single from Reynolds put runners on first and second. Once again, the Huskies failed to capitalize after back-to-back outs ended the inning.

After four scoreless innings, the game found itself in a rain delay for about an hour.

The action picked up right where it left off in the fifth inning, with both sides failing to pick up a baserunner.

The Huskies struck first in the sixth.

Senior Jadelyn Allchiin delivered a big one-out single to center field, advancing to second after a passed ball in the next at-bat. With two outs, Espinoza came up with a clutch RBI double to left field to give the Huskies a 1-0 lead.

The lead was short-lived, as Stanford capitalized on defensive mistakes from Washington.

After a leadoff walk, a double through the left side was met with defensive mistakes in the outfield, scoring the tying run while advancing the runner to third on the throw. With one out, Espinoza fielded a grounder at third and got the out at first, but the Cardinal scored on the throw to take a 2-1 lead.

The Huskies had an opportunity to tie the game in the seventh inning after freshman Sydney Stewart singled to right field to keep the game alive, but a flyout from Klingler, followed by a groundout, ended a heartbreaker.

The Huskies will look to take game two of the road series on Saturday, May 6, at 7 pm.

Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

