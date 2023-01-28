UW men’s tennis falls in first road match of the season

In a qualifying round for the ITA indoor championships, the Washington men’s tennis team hit the road for the first time of the 2023 season.

Last year, the Huskies (2-1) hosted 16 teams for the event as an automatic qualifier. This year, they had to earn their entry with a win against Notre Dame in Lexington, Kentucky.

Washington, however, was unable to clinch the win, falling 4-2 on Friday.

Looking to keep its doubles point win streak alive, Washington took on the doubles point with sophomores Cesar Bouchelaghem and Dzianis Zharyn on Court 1. The set was quickly determined in Notre Dame’s favor with a 6-1 set loss.

No. 2 doubles, with sophomore Nedim Suko and freshman Brett Pearson, leveled out the playing field with a 6-4 set win, leaving the doubles point left up to Court 3 with juniors Han-Chih Lin and Jim Hendrikx.

The two managed to force their set into a tie-break, in an attempt to clinch the first point for UW. Ultimately, Lin and Hendrikx were defeated 10-8 in the tie-breaking set.

The Huskies found themselves entering the singles matches with an early deficit to the Irish (5-1)

In need of four wins at singles in order to advance to next month’s tournament, things didn’t start off positive.

No. 1 singles with Lin finished first. He was defeated 6-2, 6-1, allowing ND to take an early, and strong, two point lead.

Zharyn’s match on Court 2 followed soon after. This time, the match wound up in UW’s favor. Zharyn won in straight 6-2 sets, making the score 2-1. To level the score, Bouchelaghem defeated his respective opponent in 6-4, 6-1 sets at No. 3 singles.

After being defeated 6-1 in his opening set, sophomore Rikuto Yamaguchi worked back to force a tie-break on Court 4. His loss sent the lead back to the Irish.

With the overall score now 3-2, both Suko and Hendrikx dropped their first sets on Courts 5 and 6, to force Washington to have to win both their last two sets for a victory.

Court 6 finished first, securing the overall match win for Notre Dame. Hendrikx was then defeated twice, 6-1 and 6-4.

Since Hendrikx failed to win for the Huskies, Suko’s match at No. 6 singles was not played to completion.

Washington will stay on the road for another match this weekend in Lexington, Kentucky when it faces Liberty on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 8 a.m.

Reach contributing writer Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21

