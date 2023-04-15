UW opens up series with a dominant win over No. 23 ASU

Everything went according to plan for the Washington baseball team Friday evening.

Coming off of two big losses against Arizona, the increasing temperature and a clear blue sky was a sign that it was time for Washington to turn things around.

Thumping Arizona State 8-3 was just the way to do that.

Led by pitcher redshirt junior Stu Flesland III, Washington began with a strong defensive start, allowing only one hit in the first four innings.

The Sun Devils’ (24-9, 10-2 Pac-12) large number of self-inflicted errors did not help their cause, handing them only their second loss in conference play.

Arizona State pitcher junior Ross Dunn struggled through the first four innings, allowing five hits.

Wild pitches saw Huskies’ sophomore Cam Clayton score once in the first inning and again in the second.

Due to the amount of wild pitches, throwing errors, and a stolen base, redshirt junior Johnny Tincher managed to advance all the way home from first without another Huskies’ hit.

The continuous blunders from Arizona State saw Washington increase the lead to 8-0.

The Huskies (20-10, 7-6 Pac-12) smelt blood in the water going into the fifth inning, but a two-run homerun from Arizona State provided a quick response.

This offensive spark by the Sun Devils was boosted in the top of the sixth, when Flesland allowed another homerun, decreasing the deficit to 8-3.

The Sun Devils managed to prevent the Huskies from scoring in the final four innings, mostly due to a flurry of pitching changes that resulted in four different pitchers seeing the field.

This gamble from Arizona State proved not to be enough, as they failed to capitalize on the offensive side with only one hit in the final three innings.

The game ended with Washington’s defense replicating what it did for the majority of the night, as replacement pitcher freshman Sam Boyle allowed for no hits in the top of the ninth.

Washington will strive to repeat this performance Saturday, April 15, at 2:05 p.m.

Reach Sports Writer Logan Redinger at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @loganredingerr

