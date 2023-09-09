UW outmatches Tulsa, coasts to 43-10 victory

One spin move said it all.

On a fourth and one, senior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. rolled to his left, where he was awaited by a Tulsa defender. It was a mere inconvenience for the Huskies’ Heisman candidate, who swiftly spun past the defender, picking up the necessary yardage to move the chains.

It was one quick motion by Penix that amounted to just a five-yard gain. But that move said it all: even on an afternoon in which the No. 8 Washington football team squandered its share of opportunities, it simply outmatched the visiting Tulsa squad as it cruised to a 43-10 victory.

Had the Huskies been on their A-game, perhaps they could have buried the Golden Hurricane by 40, or even 50 points. But it’s hard to have any qualms with the B+ performance that they displayed, given that it resulted in a stress-free victory and a 2-0 record.

“They’re human,” head coach Kalen DeBoer said. “It does feel good to know that there is room for improvement — that there is a higher ceiling than we even showed today. We’re going to cherish the wins, and enjoy them, but we’re also going to get back to work, and I have no doubt that’s what this team is going to do tomorrow.”

UW’s mistakes weren’t crippling, but they existed. With a 14-3 lead and the ball on Tulsa’s 27-yard line, Penix uncharacteristically floated the ball over junior receiver Rome Odunze, resulting in his first interception of the season and a touchback for the Golden Hurricane (1-1).

Don’t worry about Penix and his chances at the Heisman trophy, though — he still finished the game completing 28 of 38 passes for 409 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

As outstanding as Penix’s numbers were, they could have been even gaudier. With 45 seconds remaining in the first half, he aired a perfect pass down the left sideline for junior receiver Jalen McMillan, who couldn’t corral what likely would have been a 49-yard touchdown. A few plays later, McMillan fumbled from the red zone, coughing up the Huskies’ chances of a quick score before halftime.

It was a rare misstep by the Huskies’ offense, who entered halftime with a 22-3 lead. But UW didn’t squander any opportunities as the second half began, scoring touchdowns on each of its first two drives to effectively put the game away in the third quarter.

“They’re talented,” McMillan said of his fellow receivers. “Best receiving core in the nation. We just build off each other, and we just keep gaining momentum.”

The first touchdown of the second half was drawn up for sophomore Germie Bernard, who hauled in a seven-yard pass for his first score in Husky purple. Then, Odunze came around on a jet sweep, scoring from 14-yards out on the touchdown run. It was the second touchdown run by a UW receiver in the game, following sophomore Ja’Lynn Polk’s 27-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter, in which the Golden Hurricane defense parted like the Red Sea to allow Polk to waltz into the end zone.

If they haven’t already, UW’s receivers may be knocking on offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb’s office door Monday morning asking for more carries.

“That’s just [Ryan] Grubb and his rocket science again,” McMillan said. “He always comes up with different formations and different things for us to do, so it’s always cool to do something new every week.”

As for McMillan, his drop was a mere footnote in an otherwise stellar second act to his season-opening performance, as he caught eight passes for 120 yards and one touchdown.

“These guys work extremely hard,” DeBoer said. “You know that they’ll recover, and you saw that happen in the second half. They went out and made some really tough catches with guys regrouping, and halftime was at a good time where they could do that, and they came out and played a good second half.”

Cheers to the offense for racing ahead to put the game away, but the Huskies’ passing defense impressed as well for the second consecutive week.

Exhibit A: With Tulsa driving the ball at UW’s 18-yard line facing a 14-3 deficit, junior Kamren Fabiculanan intercepted a pass in the end zone, flipping momentum back to the Huskies.

“Our goal is to have two turnovers every game, and three if possible,” Fabiculanan said. “It’s just our goal, and our mindset, to take away the ball.”

For Fabiculanan, it was a second consecutive game with an interception after going the first 20 games of his college career without one.

“It’s a surreal moment,” Fabiculanan said. “It’s a lot of my hard work paying off, respecting the game and the game will respect me.”

UW held Tulsa to just 150 yards passing, with its sole touchdown coming via an inconsequential score in the fourth quarter.

The Huskies will hope to bring their ‘A’ game next week, with a major matchup upcoming at Michigan State.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

