UW puts on a scoring clinic, shuts out Air Force in second win of season

In the second match of the season, the Washington women’s soccer team further established its offensive prowess and defensive credibility, scoring five goals while also shutting out the opposing side on Sunday afternoon.

Behind early goals from senior Kala McDaniel and fifth-year Karlee Stueckle, Washington was able to get on top from the start and hold its lead, winning 5-0 at Husky Soccer Stadium. In two games thus far, the Huskies have already scored eight goals and recorded two shutouts.

“Eight goals in two games is something you don’t see very often,” Stueckle said. “I think that we have a very deep team and have a lot of girls that can compete for spots and make practices more competitive.”

Just a few minutes into the match, fifth year Summer Yates sent a quality corner kick cross through the zone defense, only to meet McDaniel’s right foot for an emphatic finish into the top left corner of the net.

For the second game in a row, UW had managed to score within the first five minutes, potentially setting a precedent for getting ahead early in the game.

“The role of the starters is to feel it out and jump on them early and sometimes that’s hard to do,” head coach Nicole Van Dyke said. “So the fact that they’re doing that and really dictating the tempo of the game early is fantastic.”

The Huskies (2-0-0) followed the early goal with minutes of established possession and high pressure tactics, keeping the Falcons (0-1-1) constantly under fire. After a series of consecutive but failed chances, UW found its second goal on the day.

In only the 10th minute, graduate student Shae Holmes sent a long-ball from the backline to senior Kyla Ferry, who then flicked it on for Stueckle to score. Holmes and Ferry were both credited with assists.

Now having scored two goals in two games in her fifth go-around, Stueckle looks to help the team in any way she can — both on and off the pitch.

“I just want to continue to make an impact,” Stueckle said. “We have a very old team and a very young team, so I think it’s about continuing to build relationships with those that are upperclassmen, but then also lead those that are younger and show them what it looks like.”

Nearing the end of the first half, the Huskies were able to tally their third goal in the 41st minute, replicating their 3-0 first half start from Thursday’s game against Fresno State. Junior Hailey Still scored while both freshmen Kolo Suliafu and Kelsey Branson were credited with assists.

At the end of the first half, UW led in both shots and corners, with 12 shots to Air Force’s two and four corners to none.

Heading into the final 45 minutes of the match, Washington continued the pressure from the first half while making consistent substitutions, never letting Air Force settle in. Despite their dominance, the Huskies initially found themselves struggling to find the back of the net in the second half.

In the 67th minute, however, senior Helena Reischling revised the narrative, placing a finesse shot from outside the box perfectly into the top left corner, extending the lead to 4-0.

Uninterested in the breathing room they had with four goals, the Huskies’ defensive aggressiveness persisted, allowing them to continue creating chances throughout the entire match.

“We were scoring some goals, so in order to do that, we had to get the ball back,” Van Dyke said. “I think it’s coming in with high intensity tempo and knowing you’ve got to play as hard as you can to maximize your minutes because we have reinforcements.”

In the 85th minute, UW scored the fifth goal of the afternoon after a scenic header by freshman Tatum Thomason found its way over the keeper. Although Saturday’s match was similar to their season opener, the Huskies were much more unrelenting on Saturday, keeping their foot on the gas pedal for a full 90 minutes.

“I think the difference between this game and the last is we continued the tempo from the start through 90 minutes,” Van Dyke said. “That’s what we are always trying to do is just put a group out there that will give us the best 90 minutes we can with all the quality depth that we have.”

UW will face Loyola Marymount next on the road, Thursday, 8/25 at 4 pm.

