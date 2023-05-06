UW’s offense goes dormant in series-opening Apple Cup loss

The bats didn’t join the Washington baseball team on its cross-state trip to face Washington State.

In the first game of the Apple Cup rivalry, UW’s offense went cold Friday night as it managed just four hits and lost to WSU, 2-1.

From the second inning through the fifth inning, the Huskies went hitless, leaving redshirt junior Stu Flesland III with little room for error.

For the first four innings, Flesland was up to the task, dispatching the Cougars lineup and not surrendering a baserunner through the first four frames.

But on a night when UW’s offense forced Flesland to pitch for perfection, he finally flinched in the top of the fifth.

A leadoff single gave WSU its first hit, before a double brought the runner home after a review on the play at the plate. An inopportune balk led to a second run soon thereafter, and the Cougars opened a 2-0 lead.

With runs at a premium, it was a mistake that the Huskies couldn’t afford.

Flesland escaped the inning without any further damage, then threw two more scoreless innings before exiting after the seventh inning. Flesland’s final line appeared to be a winning outing — seven innings, five hits, and just two runs occupied the box score. But as UW’s offense laid dormant, those numbers became to represent a losing line.

In relief, redshirt sophomore Reilly McAdams pitched just one inning, allowing one hit and no runs.

The Huskies’ offense awoke momentarily in the top of the seventh, when freshman Sam DeCarlo poked a single into right field, scoring redshirt junior Johnny Tincher and reducing the deficit to 2-1. But nothing more came from the inning, and UW continued to trail after seven innings.

The Huskies cooled back down in the final two frames, failing to produce a hit and briskly ending the series opener with a downtrodden loss.

UW’s lineup collectively went 4 for 31, in comparison to WSU’s 6 for 28. Washington will have an opportunity to rebound and avoid a series loss on Saturday, May 6, at 6:00 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.