UW’s offensive firepower returns in doubleheader sweep

Although it did not rain during the games on Friday, the runs came pouring in at Husky Softball Stadium.

Spanned across two games of a doubleheader, the No. 10 Washington softball team outscored California, 22-9, winning both games in a feature of explosive offense.

It was all about power in the first inning of both games, with senior Sami Reynolds hitting a three-run shot in game one, and sophomore Kinsey Fiedler crushing it to left field for a three-run bomb in game two.

Senior Baylee Klingler went 2 for 2 with a home run on the day, totalling five RBI, four walks, and an HBP. Reynolds finished 4 for 5 with two home runs, six RBI, five runs, and a walk.

“We really were kind of hurting after those two ASU games where we felt like we weren’t ourselves,” head coach Heather Tarr said. “Coming back Monday, the team had its own meeting and figured out what we needed to do, and I think they really lighted themselves up.”

Huskies pull away in fourth inning to take Game 1

The Huskies (28-8, 9-5 Pac-12) were outhit nine to four in game one of Friday’s doubleheader, but discipline at the plate and clutch at bats made all the difference as they pulled away for a 6-4 victory.

Junior pitcher Lindsay Lopez was dealing early in the circle for the Huskies, striking out four of the first six batters she got out. Lopez (6-2) finished with four strikeouts in four innings pitched, giving up five hits and one earned run.

It took just one inning for the Huskies to display their firepower on offense.

WIth one out, Reynolds let one fly to left center field for a two-run bomb, putting the Huskies up early.

The Golden Bears (24-11-1, 6-7-1 Pac-12) responded in the fourth inning, rallying with two outs to score on an RBI single. Two batters later, a fielding error at shortstop scored a second runner to tie the game.

As they’ve done all season, the Huskies immediately responded in the bottom frame.

After a pair of walks and a single, the bases were loaded up for the Huskies. An RBI walk from senior SilentRain Espinoza was followed by an RBI HBP from Fiedler to extend the lead to 4-2.

The Huskies were not done yet.

With two outs, Klingler delivered in the clutch, ripping a 2-RBI single up the middle to extend the Huskies’ lead to 6-2.

“[Klingler] had a rough weekend last weekend, she was very disappointed in herself,” Tarr said. “We’ve ridden her throughout her whole career here and she's done nothing but contribute, especially tonight. She had an off weekend and that's okay, it was good to see her get back on track.”

Freshman Ruby Meylan entered the game in the fifth inning, recording back-to-back shutout innings to keep the Huskies in front heading into the seventh.

The Golden Bears weren’t going down without a fight.

Back-to-back singles to lead off the inning led to a 2-RBI double from senior Makena Smith, putting the tying run at the plate.

Unfazed, Meylan (13-3) delivered consecutive groundouts to close out the game and give the Huskies a victory in game one.

Huskies ride offensive momentum to victory in Game 2

The Huskies picked up right where they left off in game two, scoring in every inning en route to a 16-5 victory over the Golden Bears.

Senior pitcher Kelley Lynch tossed a pair of hitless innings early, but a two run bomb, followed by an RBI single, ended her night early in the third. Lynch (6-2) finished the night with four strikeouts in 2.2 innings.

On offense, a leadoff walk from Klingler and a single from senior Madison Huskey put two runners on early, and Reynolds was a couple feet away from her second home run of the night. After hitting the top of the wall, one runner scored to put the Huskies up early.

With two outs and runners on first and second, Fiedler hit a bomb over the left field wall to give the Huskies an early 4-0 lead.

They decided to do it all over again in the second inning.

Reynolds delivered an RBI double to left center field, and sophomore Olivia Johnson blasted one over the center field wall for a three run bomb to extend the lead to 8-0.

The Golden Bears responded in the third inning, picking up a two run home run and an RBI single to cut the deficit to 8-3. A sacrifice fly in the bottom frame from Huskey extended the lead to 9-4 heading into the fourth inning.

Cal managed to get one back in the fourth inning with an infield grounder to shortstop, but the Huskies responded yet again in the bottom frame.

Johnson crushed it over the left field wall for what was debatably the longest home run of the year, and sophomore Rylee Holtorf joined the scoring column with an RBI double. With two outs and two runners on base, Klingler came up to the plate and did what she does best.

Klingler launched a three run home run to center field, which was followed up by another two run home run by Reynolds to extend the lead to 16-4.

Meylan returned in the fifth to close out the game, giving up a solo shot but finishing the game to give the Huskies a 16-5 victory.

“It’s all about the mindset. You can get off track with the new quarter and new classes, but there’s no excuses. No excuses for this team,” Tarr said. “We gotta compete and reset ourselves, because what happened last weekend was not okay.”

Washington will look for the series sweep as it closes out the home series against California on Saturday, April 8, at noon.

Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.