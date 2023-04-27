UW’s Pac-12 tournament run ends in first round

The Washington men’s tennis team traveled to Ojai, California to take on No. 14 Arizona in the opening round of the Pac-12 Championship Tournament Thursday.

Earlier this season, the Huskies (12-11, 3-6 Pac-12) were swept by the Wildcats (21-5, 7-2 Pac-12). Today, UW was in search of a repeat of last season, where it defeated Arizona on its run to the final round of the tournament.

The doubles point today went similar to earlier this season, where UW found itself in an early deficit.

Sophomore Nedim Suko and junior Jim Hendrikx kicked off play for the Huskies. The two were unable to maintain their form from their last match, and dropped the set, 6-1.

Leveling the playing field was No. 1 doubles with sophomores Cesar Bouchelaghem and Dzianis Zharyn. The two defeated the No. 42 pair in the country, 6-1.

The doubles point was left to be determined by junior Han-Chih Lin and freshman Brett Pearson on their respective court. The set was tied for the majority of the time, leading to a tie-breaking set at six games apiece. Lin and Pearson were unable to clinch the point, losing the tie-breaking set.

Moving into the singles matches, momentum seemed to have shifted in the Wildcats’ favor.

Courts 4 and 5 with Suko and Hendrikx finished back to back, putting Washington in the same position as the last time the two teams met — down by three points.

Suko’s match at No. 4 singles was completed within the first two sets, 6-2, 6-3. Hendrikx’s followed a similar narrative in 6-1, 6-2 losses.

Wrapping up the match as well as Arizona’s second sweep of the season over Washington, Bouchelaghem’s match finished on Court 2. In straight 6-2 sets, the Wildcats put an end to Washington’s hopes for back to back years with a Cinderella story tournament run.

Washington will await its fate to see if its final two wins of the regular season over No. 29 California and No. 23 Stanford will be enough to push themselves into the NCAA Tournament.

Reach reporter Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21

