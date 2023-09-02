UW’s touted offense lives up to hype in season-opening win

The capabilities of this Washington football offense had been discussed almost ad nauseam in the months that led up to Saturday’s season opener.

But as much as there was every reason to gawk at the Huskies’ offensive potential, sometimes you have to see something to fully believe it.

On a picture-perfect afternoon at Husky Stadium, the tens of thousands of fans who came by boat, foot, or car saw it.

They saw that their Heisman candidate quarterback was as good as advertised — senior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw for 450 yards and 5 touchdowns. They saw their wide receiver tandem operating in harmony — juniors Jalen McMillan and Rome Odunze combined for 255 total yards along with four touchdowns.

All in all, the Husky faithful saw everything that had been advertised all offseason long as No. 10 UW romped up and down the field for a season-opening, 56-19 win over Boise State.

“Even though it was a slow start in the first quarter, as far as the overall score, I just thought the second quarter built up the resiliency I guess, if there was some adversity in there,” head coach Kalen DeBoer said. “I’m really proud of the guys.”

While the word ‘adversity’ may seem like a typo for a recap of a 37-point win, there was a time early in the game when UW faced exactly that. Or, at least, some iteration of adversity.

The Huskies’ offensive engine took a few drives to warm up — their first two drives of the season resulted in uncharacteristic punts, bookending a Boise State touchdown drive which put the Broncos ahead, 6-0.

But once the engine began humming, there was nothing Boise State could do to stop it, as UW cashed in for touchdowns on eight of its final 11 drives, making that early adversity look more like a pregame stretching session.

“You can learn from things that we didn’t execute well in the first quarter,” DeBoer said. “Our guys just really stayed the course, I didn’t feel like they were really rattled in any way — offense, defense, or special teams, and that second quarter really kind of flexed and did some nice things.”

At the heart of UW’s offensive surge was the cohesion of its receiving corps. While McMillan and Odunze alone would have been enough to keep Boise State’s hands full, an additional 101 yards by Ja’Lynn Polk, along with 5 catches and 59 yards from Jack Westover, meant that the Broncos were downright overwhelmed.

“We’re unselfish with it,” Odunze said. “We know that sometimes our routes get other people open, and when it’s time to make our plays, and our number is called, we like to make those plays because we know it helps us feed off one another.”

That unselfishness was on full display as Penix dispersed the ball around amongst his targets, leaving the Broncos playing some variation of whack-a-mole as they tried to hone in on all of UW’s weapons.

First, Penix found McMillan for a seven-yard touchdown pass in which Penix bobbled the ball before firing it to the end zone in a Heisman-esque improvisation.

Two drives later, Penix found McMillan again, this time for a 38-yard score to give the Huskies a 14-9 lead. That was far from the end of the afternoon for McMillan, but more on that later.

After forcing a Boise State punt, Penix launched a perfect pass to a streaking Polk for a 44-yard touchdown, and momentum was draped all over in purple as the Huskies extended their lead to 21-9.

A couple drives later, it was Westover who emerged wide open and hauled in Penix’s fourth touchdown pass of the first half. The Huskies went into halftime with a convincing 28-12 lead, but they weren’t done — far from it.

Following a Broncos’ touchdown drive, the Huskies responded at lightning speed, resulting in a five-yard touchdown pass to Odunze. Just one drive into the third quarter, Penix had tossed his fifth touchdown pass of the game, one shy of UW’s school record.

“We’re not always going to be perfect,” Penix said. “Nobody’s perfect. But, as long as we capitalize on the opportunities we get, and continue to have a 1-0 mindset, and focus on the next play, we’ll be good, and that’s what we were able to do today, and that’s what we’re going to continue to do every week.”

Penix wasn’t perfect, but he was pretty damn close. And while he wasn’t about to strike any kind of Heisman pose, his week one performance was a pretty good accompaniment for the ‘Be Like Mike’ Heisman campaign buses that one might see cruising through the U-District.

Perhaps the Huskies got bored with a 35-19 lead, because on the first play of the quarter, Jalen McMillan stood in the shotgun to take a wildcat snap. McMillan faked a handoff to Odunze, darted through a gap up the middle, and went virtually untouched for a 19-yard rushing touchdown.

“I knew I was gonna score,” McMillan said. “Our O-Line is the best in the country, so when I follow Rog [Rosengarten] and Troy [Fautanu] and all them, I’m so comfortable.”

McMillan’s props to the offensive line were justified; after an opening drive sack, Penix was given a clean pocket, and wasn’t sacked for the remainder of the game.

“I don’t feel like there was any confusion, or anything that the defense caught us by surprise with blitzes,” DeBoer said. “It just felt like we were in control.”

UW added a pair of touchdowns at the game’s twilight, eclipsing the 50-point mark in its season-opener.

“It’s just a matter of executing, just getting into that game flow that sometimes the first game brings about,” DeBoer said. “Those guys got to improve, and here we are. It was a good day.”

The Huskies weren’t perfect today, and they won’t be perfect all season. At some point, they’ll face some adversity that doesn’t result in a five-touchdown victory.

But based on what UW put on display at Husky Stadium, there was no false advertising this offseason.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

