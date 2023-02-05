UW’s win over No. 2 Stanford has program-propelling potential

There are small victories, and there are big victories.

Then there’s beating No. 2 Stanford at home.

That’s exactly what the Washington women’s basketball team did Sunday afternoon, sending shockwaves through not just the Pac-12, but also the entire nation of college basketball.

The 72-67 win, in which the Huskies poured in 30 in the second quarter, wasn’t just a big win. It was the culmination of UW untapping its potential after suffering gut-wrenching losses for a majority of the season.

It was the first marquee win for the program in quite some time; the Huskies hadn’t defeated a top-25 opponent, let alone the No. 2 team, since February 2020. It was also a statement win for head coach Tina Langley, after growing pains in her first year and a half.

“When we took the floor at the very first practice, I thought this was gonna be a very fun group,” Langley said. “The question is how quickly do you get to know each other and learn your system and everything. Their character is pretty special, so, you know, if you just continue to focus on the process, you’ll be as good as you can be by the end of the year.”

The Huskies of late have hardly resembled the team from earlier in the season, who lost eight out of 10 games and appeared to have their season spiraling out of control. That’s what made a home victory against one of the country’s best teams all the more special.

To understand the magnitude of the win, Stanford’s basketball empire must also be understood. Under legendary head coach Tara VanDerveer, the Cardinal have won three national championships and were runners-up for two additional years.

Since 2020, Stanford had compiled a whopping 45-4 conference record entering Hec Ed on Saturday. When it left the arena, that record became 45-5.

Additionally, the Cardinal had won 11 consecutive games against the Huskies, with a majority of contests in recent games hardly posing a challenge to Stanford.

UW was already on a two-game winning streak entering the game, but was a heavy underdog nonetheless against the mighty Cardinal.

The rest of the country may have been surprised, but the Huskies themselves weren’t.

“I wasn’t surprised,” senior Haley Van Dyke said. “I’m just so proud of how hard we’ve been working in the past couple of weeks. I think we’ve really just locked in, and realized how important defense is, and I think that’s what propelled us forward today was our defense.”

Van Dyke wasn’t surprised. Nor was Langley, or anyone on the team, for that matter. But that doesn’t mean the magnitude of the win could be overstated.

With forward momentum now entering the final stretch of the regular season, the Huskies hope that Sunday’s win will have a program-altering effect. After all, the last time UW had defeated Stanford occurred in the Elite Eight in 2016; three weeks earlier, the Huskies bested them in the Pac-12 tournament.

Point being, beating Stanford is a special occasion. That much was made obvious by the energy within Alaska Airlines Arena, which operated at a crescendo for the entire game and finally erupted when the final buzzer sounded and UW players celebrated on the court.

“I’ve never had a crowd like that before,” sophomore forward Dalayah Daniels said. “It’s amazing, I love that. Especially being with my girls, they make it 10 times better, so shout out to our fans.”

Obstacles lie ahead for the Huskies, who are still very much on the outside looking in on the NCAA tournament. But the Stanford hurdle was the biggest one to clear, which is what suddenly makes the rest of this race very exciting for Washington.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

