UW scores 15 runs in series-clinching win over Rhode Island

Under most circumstances, allowing five runs in the ninth inning would be concerning at best — and catastrophic, at worst.

With a 15-run lead, though, there was nothing to worry about for the Washington baseball team Sunday afternoon. A five run spot by Rhode Island in the top of the ninth was more of a footnote than a legitimate threat as UW walked off with a 15-5 win in the series finale.

The Huskies (14-4, 2-1 Pac-12) began counting to 15 in the bottom of the first inning, providing immediate run support for redshirt junior starting pitcher Jared Engman with a four-run frame.

First, a wild pitch brought home sophomore Cam Clayton for the first run of the game. Then, Coby Morales singled into left field, scoring redshirt junior Will Simpson, and making it 2-0. An RBI groundout by redshirt junior, followed by an RBI single by redshirt sophomore Jeter Ybarra, made it 4-0.

In case that wasn’t enough run support for Engman (1-1), UW mirrored its first inning performance with four more runs in the bottom of the second.

An RBI fielder's choice by Morales got the second inning scoring started. Then, the game was blown wide open with one swing.

It was done by AJ Guerrero, who has hit .391 on the season with eight multi-hit games. Guerrero launched a three-run home run to left field, settling the Huskies in with an early 8-0 lead.

UW went dormant for a couple of innings, before deciding to pick it back up in the bottom of the fifth.

Ybarra tacked on another RBI as he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Redshirt junior Cole Miller reached on a fielder’s choice, with an error by the Rams (4-11) resulting in two more runs for the Huskies. After a Clayton sac fly and Simpson single scored another pair of runs, the inning mercifully came to an end with UW holding a 13-0 lead.

With a rather sufficient lead in place, Engman’s outing came to a close after pitching six innings and allowing three hits and no runs.

For good measure, Snyder uncorked a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth, bringing UW’s tally to 15. Rhode Island finally snapped its scoring coldspell in the top of the ninth, but barring an extraterrestrial invasion of Husky Ballpark, the 15-run lead was more than enough to secure the win.

The landslide victory clinched a series win for UW as it got back on track following a series opening loss on Friday.

UW plays another non-conference home game in a one game stint with Tulane on Wednesday, March 22, at 6:05 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

