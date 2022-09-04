UW scores five goals in electric cross-town rivalry win

Once a year, two schools meet to settle the city’s biggest rivalry.

On Sunday, the Washington women’s soccer team hosted Seattle U for the WAC/101 Club Cup for an afternoon of chippiness, stellar play, and a surplus of goals.

Behind five goals from five separate players, the Huskies (5-0-1) triumphed over the Redhawks (2-3-1) with a 5-1 victory, earning not only a physical trophy, but also an arguably grander commodity: bragging rights.

“Any time in sport you have the ability to play for something that’s just always fun,” head coach Nicole Van Dyke said. “That increases the intensity of everything and any time you create the atmosphere of a playoff game in season, I think that both teams can learn from it.”

With windy conditions from start to finish, it looked as if both teams needed adjusting through the first 20 minutes, as both teams were slow to create chances. Seattle U relied on the counterattack as UW began to build up its time of possession

However, senior Kala McDaniel emphasized her already invaluable impact in the middle of the field with a screamer of a goal 27 minutes in.

Assisted by senior Kyla Ferry, McDaniel collected the ball at the top of the box, made a move left of her opponent and sent a finesse shot with her left foot into the top right side of the goal. Immediately tackled by her teammates, the momentum rested in the hands of the Huskies.

However, Seattle U stayed knocking on the door, as it continued putting on pressure offensively in the counterattack as UW struggled holding consistent possession. As the first half came to a close, UW led, but not by much, with six shots to the opponents’ two.

But as the second half began, UW had a different look of aggression, piecing together several threatening chances only to be consecutively saved with great effort from opposing goalkeeper Jessica Berlin.

“We knew we needed to do things a little cleaner, do things a little faster,” Van Dyke said. “I thought we had some good chances, but we were a little more reactive in the first half and in the second we tried to play a little bit more and tried to gain a little bit more rhythm.”

But amidst the faster play and numerous chances, Seattle U responded with an equalizing goal of its own in the 62nd minute, as Brooke Wilson sent a loose rebound into the right side-net past graduate student Olivia Sekany.

However, as the Huskies have repeatedly done throughout the season thus far, they responded.

“That’s something we definitely talk about, how do we respond to something when it happens,” fifth year Karlee Stueckle said. “And I think just getting on it quickly is the best thing that we can do and I think we’ve done that.”

And Stueckle responded in rather quick fashion, as the team-leader in goals found the back of the net in the 68th minute, earning UW its lead back at 2-1. Fifth year Summer Yates was credited with an assist.

“We got equalized and it was 1-1, they came back and scored a good goal,” Van Dyke said. “I think at that point, our response has been very good after we’ve conceded a goal, good teams are going to score goals.”

However, just as one would expect the leading team to slow the pace of the game and hold for the win, UW did the unexpected.

A few minutes later the score altered to 3-1, as graduate student Mary Johnston dribbled through the Seattle U defense, eventually sending a finesse shot into the right side-net of the goal.

Less than a minute later, while free shirts were still being thrown into the stands to celebrate the previous goal, Seattle U sent a ball into their own goal, putting UW ahead at 4-1. To close the ten minute goal scoring frenzy, a cross and deflection from senior Helena Reischling and Yates assisted junior Hailey Still, to tally a fifth goal on the day.

Such an offensive day will put anyone in a good mood, especially Stueckle, after being asked about her emotional state post-game.

“Honestly, really high,” Stueckle said. “It was a good team win, we know it’s going to be a good cross-town rival so just coming out with a win is super exciting.”

As the Huskies continue to score and find ways to win through the beginning of the season, a different and unfamiliar challenge awaits: keeping the momentum going so early in the season.

“We’ve had a lot of momentum, and honestly it's sometimes hard to carry so early in the season,” Stueckle said. “You just don’t wanna go into it too confident, but having a big win only pushes us further and the momentum is coming still.”

Aside from the hypothetical ‘what ifs, ands, and buts’, it is certain the Huskies will play more games and meet challenges along the way. But how they work through these inevitable bumps in the road and keep the momentum going will be of the utmost importance.

“We always talk about how we can get better from one game to the next,” Stueckle said. “So whether that’s Thursday to Sunday or Sunday to the next Thursday, I think that’s a big thing our team talks about and it’s just taking one game at a time.”

UW will face Portland away from home next Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m.

