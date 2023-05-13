UW secures road series win over No. 24 Oregon with crushing performance

The Washington baseball team didn’t hesitate to yet again shut out Oregon.

An 18-8 Saturday evening beatdown, which put the series win in the bag for UW, served as the perfect payback for being swept on home turf last year. Washington hadn’t taken a series from Oregon since 2019, and Friday night’s 14-5 victory was in fact UW’s first single win over the Ducks since the same year.

Oregon seemed to be out of it from the top of the first inning. Four successive doubles from the Huskies’ (31-14, 15-10 Pac-12) generated the team’s first two runs. Johnny Tincher, the fifth man up, advanced to first base after being hit by a pitch, and redshirt sophomore Jeter Ybarra landed a left-field double to plate Will Simpson and Coby Morales for runs number three and four.

Freshman Aiva Arquette advanced to second base on an error, and Tincher added a fifth run. Michael Snyder’s ensuing 2-RBI double scored both Arquette and Ybarra, and freshman Sam DeCarlo capped off the 9-0 inning with a 2-RBI homer to left center field.

The Ducks (31-17, 14-11 Pac-12), meanwhile, had resorted to canning starting pitcher Jackson Pace, as all eight batters he faced made it on base.

Oregon tallied up three hits and its first run in the third inning, but didn’t really throw Washington any type of blow until the fourth, when four knocks produced three more scores. However, starting right-hander Kiefer Lord, with five strikeouts for the day, was able to keep steady from then on, which was much appreciated when UWs offense slowed way down, and Oregon picked up another run in the fifth inning.

Morales’ manpower did not waver from the night before, as a double from his bat raked in the Huskies’ 10th run. Washington’s offense rekindled from that point on, and six hits and seven runs later, the team had strengthened its chokehold over the Ducks, now leading 17-5. Freshman pitcher Grant Cunningham entered in the bottom of the frame to relieve Lord.

Ybarra led off with a double to start the eighth, and was able to score the 18th run after a few flyouts from teammates. Oregon got one more run back in the bottom of the inning, and squeaked in two more in the ninth, but failed to undo any of the damage that had already been done.

Washington is now ranked second in the Pac-12 baseball standings, behind No. 6 Stanford, and the team’s continual success could not come at a better time as the season continues to wind down, and potential NCAA tournament selection hangs in the balance.

UW will have the chance to secure the series sweep of the Ducks, with the finale set for noon sharp on Sunday in Eugene.

Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason

