UW sees dream start erased in high octane NCAA Tournament game

The first 11 innings of the NCAA Tournament experience could not have been scripted any better for the Washington baseball team.

Following a commanding 9-5 victory in its first game of the Stillwater Regional, UW carried its momentum straight into a matchup with Oral Roberts, jumping out to an 8-0 lead after just two innings.

A six-hit first inning, which included home runs by redshirt junior Jonny Tincher and freshman Sam DeCarlo, took the Golden Eagles’ starting pitcher out of the game after recording just two outs. The Huskies tacked on one more in the bottom of the second, and UW seemed to have the cheat codes for postseason baseball stashed away in its back pocket.

But just as the Huskies (35-19, 17-12 Pac-12) seemed untouchable, they were quickly brought back down to Earth.

Oral Roberts immediately responded with a solo home run in the top of the third, then hit a three run shot later in the inning to produce a four-run inning off of UW junior starting pitcher Kiefer Lord.

The Golden Eagles (48-11, 32-1 Summit) were back for more in the following inning, taking Lord out of the game after two more runs. They tacked on one more run in the inning, and what was once a dream start for the Huskies began to reflect a much harsher reality.

The top of the fifth was the most damaging yet for UW, as Oral Roberts cranked a two run home run to seize a 9-8 lead, then doubled for two more runs, and singled to add one more.

In a three-inning span, the Huskies’ fortune had flipped on its head. Instead of hugging its early-inning cushion en route to a second consecutive tournament victory, UW was fighting to prevent utter fallout after 12 Oral Roberts runs.

UW didn’t go away, but it never saw the lead again. Oral Roberts’ mid-innings surge was too much to overcome, and Washington suffered a jarring defeat, 15-12.

The Huskies’ offense did their job. Even after the initial-game surge faded away, the bats produced enough to keep pace with the Golden Eagles. In the bottom of the sixth, back-to-back home runs by DeCarlo and sophomore Cam Clayton restored energy to UW’s dugout, trimming the deficit to 12-10.

Even after Oral Roberts responded with a run in the top of the seventh, UW took another blow in stride as it brought back two runs in the bottom half of the inning on RBI singles by redshirt junior Will Simpson and junior Coby Morales.

The Huskies continued to throw punches. But Saturday evening, the Golden Eagles hit harder.

Another home run, later followed by an RBI single, added two more runs for Oral Roberts in the top of the eighth as it brought the score to 15-12.

When it was all said and done, the Golden Eagles’ hit total rested at 24. Even with the Huskies’ offense giving it their all, it was simply too much to overcome as a masterful opening to the game was ultimately all for naught.

Needing a win to keep its season alive, Washington is tasked with a rematch against Dallas Baptist on Sunday, June 4, at 12:00 p.m. PT.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.