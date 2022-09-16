UW stands its ground with win over North Texas

The Washington women’s volleyball team commenced its first of two days of play in Bozeman, Montana on the right foot.

A decisive 3-0 victory over North Texas set the Huskies on the right track as a long week of play awaits them.

UW set things in motion right away, building and maintaining a 10-point lead, barely within the same amount of minutes into the match. 12 kills, four aces, and four blocks later, the Huskies (6-2) had held the Mean Green (5-8) within the 15-point mark to capture the first set with few major problems in sight.

UW widemed that margin even more by the time the second set was over, seizing the win 25-12, and clocking in 13 more kills and five more aces as the team continued to ride its high at the net and service line.

The final set of the match unfolded in a similar manner, as UW closed out the morning with a 25-14 third-set win, and ended up totaling 38 kills, 13 aces, and five blocks. The Huskies’ defense also didn’t miss the mark, tallying up 19 total digs.

Outside hitters Claire Hoffman and Emoni Bush were the team leaders offensively. The senior and sophomore picked up 20 kills, with senior Marin Grote, sophomore Madi Endsley, and redshirt freshman Audra Wilmes contributing a combined 16.

Washington continues play later on Friday evening at 6 p.m., as it takes on Montana State for its second game in Bozeman.

Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donatinghere.