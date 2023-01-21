UW stays in the win column for the season’s second match

The Washington men’s tennis team sought out their second win of the season on Saturday against Louisiana.

And, after a fierce battle Saturday afternoon, UW did just that, defeating UL, 5-2.

Despite a strong singles showing earlier this week, the Huskies started off their season by losing the doubles point. Today, they looked to bounce back.

Juniors Han-Chih Lin and Jim Hendrikx set the stage on court 3, starting the match with a 6-0 set win.

Sophomores Cesar Bouchelaghem and Dzianis Zharyn followed their lead with a 6-4 set win at No. 2 doubles, thus clinching the doubles point.

UW was then able to enter its singles matches with its first doubles point lead of the season.

Maintaining momentum from his match on Tuesday against Seattle U, Bouchelaghem quickly earned the first singles point, dropping just three games over the course of his two sets. He would go on to secure two set wins of 6-2 and 6-1 at No. 3 singles.

Immediately after, Zharyn stepped up for the Huskies (2-0) on Court 2. Winning with straight 6-2 sets, the Belarus native helped put the Huskies up by three points against the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Hendrikx then widened UW’s lead to 4-0 and clinched the overall match point with 6-4 and 6-2 set wins on Court 6.

Despite the match being determined, the final matches were played to completion.

Lin defeated his respective opponent at No. 1 singles 6-4 and 6-2 to push the Huskies up by five.

Sophomore Rikuto Yamaguchi’s match went in favor of the Ragin’ Cajuns (1-2) with 6-4 and 6-3 set losses on Court 4, bringing the overall match score to 5-1.

Sophomore Nedim Suko won his first set 7-6, but fell 6-4 in the second set at No. 5 singles. The final singles match was forced into a third set tie-break. Louisiana was able to secure its second point of the day, clinching the victory in the tie-break set.

Washington will travel to Lexington, Kentucky for a neutral site matchup against Notre Dame on Friday, Jan 27. The match’s start time has yet to be announced.

