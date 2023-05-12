UW steamrolls over No. 24 Oregon in series opener

The Washington baseball team was happy to pour a little salt in the wound of a rival.

With UW already holding a 9-2 lead over No. 24 Oregon in the top of the ninth, redshirt junior Will Simpson showed no mercy as he launched a fly ball over the left field wall at Pat Kilkenny Park, extending the Huskies’ lead to 11-2 with his second home run of the game.

For good measure, UW tacked on three more runs in the inning to pad its lead and ultimately come away with a resounding 14-5 win.

The Huskies (30-14, 14-10 Pac-12) played whack-a-mole with the baseball all evening long, notching four home runs on 13 total hits. The first home run was provided by junior Coby Morales, who sent a solo shot in the top of the first to open up a 1-0 lead with his first of five RBI.

The Ducks (31-17, 14-11 Pac-12) responded in the bottom of the second with a home run of their own, a two-run home run off UW redshirt junior starting pitcher Stu Flesland III to take a 2-1 lead.

From that point on, it was all Huskies.

Morales tacked on his second and third RBI with a double in the top of the third, before UW took out any and all ill-will toward its rival in the top of the fourth.

First, freshman Aiva Arquette connected for a solo home run to extend the Huskies’ lead to 4-2. Morales continued his otherworldly performance with yet another 2-RBI double, making it 6-2. If the game hadn’t been broken open already, Simpson took care of it with a three run home run to make the score a whopping 9-2.

The five-run fourth inning all but secured a statement win over a top-25 team, but the Huskies weren’t quite done settling the score just yet.

Redshirt sophomore Jeter Ybarra added another run with a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh inning, before another five-run outburst added insult to injury in the top of the ninth.

After giving up two runs, Flesland (5-2) recovered to turn in a quality outing of five innings pitches, two earned runs, and five hits.

Beating a rival in such a fashion is thrilling on its own. But the win also creates another data point to spruce up UW’s increasingly-attractive resume for an at-large selection to the College World Series.

The Huskies have now won their past four games, with wins in nine of their past 10 games as the regular season winds down.

Washington will look to further bolster its case with another win over Oregon in game 2 of the series on Saturday, May 13 at 6:00 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

