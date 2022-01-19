UW student-athletes and Montlake Futures making strides a half-year into NIL era

For decades, student-athletes were at the expense of the NCAA’s billion-dollar, money-making enterprise without any chance to make an income of their own. But with the approval of an interim policy that was adopted in June 2021, student-athletes can now profit off their name, image, and likeness.
While the opportunity is now there for athletes to make their own deals and utilize self-serve NIL platforms, it is not always feasible for a full-time student, who trains and travels dozens of hours per week, to balance business opportunities.
To help student-athletes take advantage of this new opportunity, a group of UW donors, supporters, and alumni launched Montlake Futures, a for-profit company aiming to help current Washington student-athletes connect with local businesses, in early November.
Emmy Armintrout, Montlake Futures’ executive director and general manager, said the idea for the company took off in the early spring, as anticipation surrounding NIL grew, exciting people like former UW football coach Chris Petersen, who now serves as Montlake Futures’ ambassador and lifetime transformation leader.
“It was mainly a group of alumni who knew about NIL, wanted to get involved, wanted to help, realized that the school couldn’t facilitate deals per NCAA rules, and therefore wanted to form an entity that could basically do that work,” Armintrout said.
While the university can’t tell Montlake Futures what to do, the company can work with student-athletes to formulate deals with local businesses. In December, Montlake Futures held its first public event at Duke’s Seafood in South Lake Union, where members of the UW football and softball teams signed autographs on Chowder Appreciation Day.
A noticeable hurdle that Montlake Futures and student-athletes have faced in the age of NIL is the use of trademarks like university logos. In Montlake Futures’ Instagram post, UW logos on apparel are covered up, as it would be a violation to display them. Former UW defensive back and NFL-hopeful Kyler Gordon expressed his disappointment over trademark issues in a Crosscut article published last month.
Although they cannot wear UW apparel in sponsorships, Armintrout says the rules around trademarks doesn’t deter advertisers, as student-athletes can still identify themselves, their school, and the sport they play.
“That said, I do think there is an opportunity for UW to be ahead of the curve on this and create an innovative policy allowing some use of [trademarks] for student-athletes and NIL deals,” Armintrout said. “But I think that world is pretty complicated.”
To learn the intricacies of NIL, such as the use of trademarks, Montlake Futures has also created an NIL course last fall through the Foster School of Business.
“When [NIL] initially passed, we had no idea what we were getting ourselves into,” sophomore softball pitcher Brooke Nelson said. “Montlake Futures has helped; they created an NIL class where you can earn three to five credits … I have a couple of teammates who took [the course] last quarter. It was super useful.”
Although she hasn’t taken the course, Nelson has learned about and utilized NIL in her own ways. Nelson is one of 10 Big League Chew Athletes, where she receives merchandise in exchange for advertisements on her Instagram account.
Since the approval of NIL, coaching has also become much easier for student-athletes. Nelson and her UW softball teammate Megan Vandegrift have been able to profit off their skills through local camps.
“Over winter break, Megan Vandegrift and I actually teamed up and we did seven camps,” Nelson said. “We were able to advertise and profit off of that. I’m in the works of doing a couple of pitching pop-up clinics. We also did a mental Zoom; we talked about the mental game over Zoom and we advertised that on Instagram, Facebook, and different softball pages. Even that one we were able to get 114 girls which was awesome in our very first time doing it.”
Before NIL, student-athletes could give lessons, but were unable to advertise them and had to fill out forms for approval through the athletic department.
“We’ve had the skill set, and we’ve wanted to do it, but we just didn’t have the opportunity to advertise,” Nelson said. “Now you’re able to publicize and give all these camps and talk to different teams.”
Although the approval of NIL has not completely eliminated hurdles for student-athletes to market themselves — student-athletes still must fill out disclosure forms when working with businesses — companies such as Montlake Futures have certainly made things easier.
“I think businesses are trying to figure it out, too,” Nelson said. “They want to incorporate athletes but they don’t exactly know how. Athletes and coaches are starting to understand how we can do this, and I think it’s only a matter of time until businesses fully understand the ruling. I think the bridge in the future will start to become easier and more convenient for athletes to reach businesses and [for] businesses to reach athletes.”
