UW surrenders 12 runs as winning streak comes to a halt

A six run third inning from Cal turned out to be the difference Friday night, as the No. 24 ranked Washington baseball team fell, 12-7.

The offensive onslaught for the Golden Bears (23-26, 11-18 Pac-12) started immediately as the first batter of the game, junior third baseman Max Handron, hit a solo shot to put the Bears out in front.

Washington countered with a solo-shot of its own from junior catcher Johnny Tincher in the second to tie the game at one apiece, resetting the Huskies’ chances at an eighth consecutive win.

The struggles would only continue, however, for the Huskies’ ace Kiefer Lord. A final line of 3.1 inning pitched, nine earned runs and seven hits put the Huskies (33-15, 17-11 Pac-12) in an immediate hole.

“[It] just looked like he might’ve been in the middle a little bit more than he usually is,” head coach Jason Kelly said. “It is what it is, he’s been great for us all year. He’s been a horse for us to ride on all year. We’ll get him right and get him ready for the Pac-12 tournament.”

The disastrous third inning from the Huskies consisted of RBI singles from senior right fielder Kade Kretzchmar and senior left fielder Nathan Manning, which gave Cal a 4-1 lead.

A three-run shot by sophomore shortstop Carson Crawford later in the inning would blow the game wide open as the Bears soared to a 7-1 advantage.

The Golden Bears tacked on two more after a two-run blast from sophomore catcher Caleb Lomavita increased the lead to eight.

Lomavita and Crawford each hit another home run later in the game, with Lomavita’s solo-shot coming in the very next inning.

Despite the rough start, the Huskies attempted a rally in the bottom of the seventh, plating five runs. RBI singles from sophomore first baseman Jeter Ybarra and junior third baseman Michael Snyder reduced the lead to seven.

Later in the inning, senior infielder Sam DeCarlo made a pinch hit appearance for senior second baseman Dalton Chandler, which immediately paid dividends for the Huskies. After Michael Snyder scored on a wild pitch, DeCarlo belted a double into left field scoring two, and the lead was just four.

However, this was the closest the Huskies got, as the aforementioned Crawford would poke a two-run shot down the right field line to seal the deal for the Golden Bears in the top of the ninth.

Despite the frustrating loss, the Huskies’ bullpen proved to be a bright spot in the game.

Sophomore reliever Reilly McAdams and junior reliever Gianluca Shinn combined for 4.1 innings of one-run ball, giving up only three hits in the process.

“Reilly was great. He kept us in the game, and that’s what you’re asked to do,” Kelly said. “Shinn comes in, does the same thing. [Got] his two left handers and was great.”

Even with dropping a league contest UW is still sitting squarely in the Pac-12 tournament. As for Cal, they are fighting for their season, as they are currently on the outside looking in for the tournament.

Washington will look to finish the season on a high note with the rubber match of the series taking place on Saturday, May 20 at 12:05 p.m.

Reach reporter Danny Williams at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Danny_w2222

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.