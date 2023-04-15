UW to look for success in rubber match as it drops game to No. 22 Arizona State

The Washington baseball team had fans on the edge of their seats in the bottom of the sixth inning during Game 2 against visiting 22nd-ranked Arizona State.

After three runs had been added to whittle down a previous 6-1 deficit, redshirt sophomore Will Simpson nearly pushed the Huskies in front when he blasted what seemed to be a three-run moonshot to dead center field. However, ASU’s Isaiah Jackson snatched away the potential go-ahead homer just as it was about to clear the fence, and UW’s two-run deficit remained.

Though it came close with a couple of crucial runs tacked on in the bottom of the ninth inning, UW was unable to overcome this rut, dropping the game 8-6 in the end.

Head coach Jason Kelly highlighted the strengths that his team showcases during the tumultuous game, despite falling short of pulling off a win.

“Anytime you can get the tying run and the winning run to the plate in the ninth inning — that’s the goal, especially when we’re chasing a little bit, like we were going into the ninth,” Kelly said. “I thought the bullpen did a good job of keeping us in the game [and] giving us that opportunity. Offensively, in the eighth and ninth, I thought we took really good at bats.”

Redshirt junior right-hander Jared Engman got the start on the mound on the cloudy Saturday afternoon.The Sun Devils (25-10, 11-3 Pac-12) came out firing on the very first pitch with leadoff double to left field. Four hits later, including two additional double-baggers, gave ASU an early 2-0 lead.

Sophomore leadoff hitter Cam Clayton stepped up to the plate unfazed, homering to left field to put a run on the board for the Huskies (20-11, 7-7 Pac-12). That one run was all that UW achieved, however, through five innings.

Both teams remained scoreless through the second frame, but the third proved pretty nightmarish for Washington, with a double and a home run coming off of ASU’s bats to add four more for the Sun Devils.

Back-to-back base knocks from Clayton and Simpson provided a glimmer of hope in the bottom of the frame, but ASU maintained a 6-1 advantage by the time the fourth inning came around, when freshman Grant Cunningham approached the mound to relieve Engman.

A two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth from sophomore AJ Guerrero to put UW within three runs of meeting ASU’s lead. Redshirt sophomore Jeter Ybarra scored one more off of a Sun Devil error after redshirt junior Cole Miller singled through the right side.

Simpson was robbed of his home run with three left on base in the bottom of the sixth. It wasn’t the only time during that game that Washington had squandered a scoring opportunity, as the team ended up with 10 total runners left on base throughout the course of the afternoon.

Redshirt sophomore right-hander Josh Emanuels slung three consecutive strikeouts right off the bat when he entered the game in the seventh inning. However, ASU’s Blake Pivaroff was able to mow through a 1-2-3 inning of his own to inch closer to securing a Sun Devil victory.

An inside-the-park home run ensued, and as a result, gave ASU an 8-4 lead.

The bottom of the ninth inning saw a bit of invigoration for Washington’s offense, as the Huskies were able to grab two more runs and a stolen base with two outs already recorded. A ground out proceeded to seal the deal for the Sun Devils.

Although they were able to amass five total by the end of the game, the Huskies recorded only one strikeout through six innings. The team matched its opponent on the offensive end of the stick, however, with its total 14 hits being solidified in the bottom of the ninth inning.

“Our goal, when that closer comes into the game, is to get that pitch count up, especially on a Saturday,” Kelly said. “We got him to 41 pitches, so it was a good job by our offense.”

ASU has yet to drop a Pac-12 series, so Sunday will provide quite the opportunity for UW to bounce back from last weekend’s series loss to Arizona. As Kelly puts it, every game is like the “Super Bowl” for this team, and everyone will be ready to go, despite possible pressure that might be mounting.

“There tends to be some lull in the middle of the season,” Kelly said. “It’s not as exciting as the beginning of the season, [and] it’s hard to see the postseason because you’re far away. Luckily, this group is really mature, and we seriously are playing it one game at a time.”

Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.