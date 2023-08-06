UW to the Big Ten: Initial Takeaways

14 months ago, just imagining ever writing this headline would have been laughable. Five years ago, it would have been downright ludicrous. But now, the initial shock that a century-old conference is going extinct has begun to subside, and the dust is settling on Washington and Oregon’s announcement to join the Big Ten conference beginning with the 2024 season.

Here are some initial takeaways, following a special press conference with UW President Ana Mari Cauce and Athletic Director Jen Cohen.

Leaving Pac-12 is “bittersweet”

Washington doesn’t owe any apologies for having a survival instinct. If a corporation is on the verge of going under, it’s hard to blame the employees for accepting another job offer (even if the commute is going to be longer).

Still, that doesn’t mean that you celebrate the dissolution of the company that hired you, where you worked at your entire career. It’s hard to deny that UW made the best business decision for itself by joining the Big Ten, but it’s hard to take any pleasure in the inevitable extinction of the Pac-12.

“UW was a founding member of the Pac-12,” Cauce said. “Even as we’re excited about this move to the Big Ten, and we really are excited, we recognize that for many, including me, it’s a bittersweet moment.”

Apple Cup continuation

Any time there’s a divorce, keeping the kids together is a primary concern. UW has found a new home, leaving its relationship with its cross-state sibling very much in flux. Conference realignment has jeopardized longstanding rivalries in the past: West Virgina-Pitt, Colorado-Nebraska, and recently, Oklahoma-Oklahoma State.

Without the binding of conference play, the Huskies’ annual matchup with the Cougars becomes much less certain. The tradition of playing on Thanksgiving weekend, alternating between Seattle and Pullman each year, is even more cloudy. However, UW remains committed to continuing the athletic rivalry with WSU in whatever form that may take on.

“There’s no question that the Apple Cup is a cherished tradition,” Cauce said. “We want to continue our long history with the Cougars, including Apple Cup matchups across all of our sports as part of our non conference schedule.”

Not just a financial decision

Obviously, money matters. In fact, if there’s one lesson to take away from the past couple years of upheaval within the college athletics world, it’s that the opportunity to make a buck has the power to alter its entire landscape. And UW’s decision was undoubtedly driven in part by the certainty of revenue within the Big Ten, which is in direct juxtaposition to the Pac-12’s current state.

As unbelievable as it may seem, though, money wasn’t the only factor in joining the Big Ten.

“This was not just about dollars and cents,” Cauce said. “This was about national visibility for our players …. It was about stability. It was about a contract that didn’t have ‘two years, and you all can split up.’ It was about having a future we could count on and build towards.”

As college athletics continue to condense, the Big Ten is one of the two most dependable conferences to remain viable. With a lucrative media rights deal in place and premier football programs including Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, and Michigan State, the umbrella of the Big Ten ensures that the Huskies will remain nationally relevant in the years to come.

There was no viability in the Pac-12

At the risk of being hyperbolic, everybody wanted the Pac-12 to work out. If there were a time machine that could prevent UCLA and USC from announcing their departure in the summer of 2022, and the Pac-12 could instead carry on as a power conference with some of the best athletics and academics in the country, we’d have gone back. Alas, that time machine doesn’t exist, and the loss of the LA schools created a hole that the conference failed to patch in the ensuing 14 months.

Despite constant assurance from commissioner George Kliavkoff, the conference failed to expand, secure a media deal, or do anything productive to maintain confidence from its remaining members. When the conference finally scrambled in the final hour for a deal to keep its teams in place, the last-ditch effort fell flat on its face.

“At the end of the day we looked at the only deal we had, and it was clear that it was not giving us what we thought,” Cauce said. “It was not the deal that we had been discussing just days prior, and it was not secure. When you have a deal where people are saying that one of the best aspects of it is you can get out in two years, that tells you a lot.”

With the exception of maybe UCLA and USC, Pac-12 schools wanted their own conference to work out. But the complete lack of direction in the conference backed each program against a wall, and forced them to make their way out.

This isn’t a silver bullet

The Huskies found a stable long-term home, slotting themselves alongside some of the best athletic and academic programs in the country and protecting their own future in the process. So why doesn’t it feel like cause for celebration?

Obviously, there’s the aforementioned dissolution of a conference full of history and tradition, and the uncertainty that brings to UW’s rivalries. There’s also the big picture of what hyper-realignment has meant for college athletics as a whole, and the fact that college football feels like it’s beginning to turn into a minor-league NFL.

At the forefront of the messy new reality are the student-athletes, who will have to endure logistical nightmares and a quasi-professional sports travel schedule.

“I’ll be the first to say that this is not perfect,” Cohen said. “There will be challenges. This does require a lot of change in adaptability. But what I do know is we have a very active student leadership group that has an incredible partnership with our senior leadership team, and we’re going to be working side by side to develop the best plan, and that we will have the resources to support our student athletes as we move into this transition.”

Additionally, despite the Big Ten’s financial fortitude, UW and Oregon are both set to receive just a partial revenue share for the remainder of the current media deal, earning about $30 million dollars per year with an annual increase of $1 million until the new media deal begins in 2030.

Like any big breakup, leaving the Pac-12 won’t come without a few messes along the way. It shouldn’t be celebrated, and it opens a series of still unanswered questions. But while this isn’t the outcome anyone would have wanted to happen several years ago, it’s what had to happen to secure the continued relevance of Washington athletics.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

