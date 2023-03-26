UW topples seventh-ranked powerhouse UCLA in extra innings

With no runs yet to be scored for either side in nine innings, a successful tenth inning opened the floodgates for an offensive outburst for the Washington baseball team.

In the top of the 10th inning, freshman Jeter Ybarra led off with a base hit, and a successful bunt from Miller moved things forward. Clayton brought in the game’s first run on a fielder’s choice with a ground ball.

Redshirt sophomore Will Simpson plated another runner with an RBI double to give Washington a 2-0 advantage. A base knock off of redshirt sophomore Johnny Tincher’s bat made that lead 3-0 before the inning came to a close. UCLA proceeded to come up empty on its final turn at the plate to finalize the Huskies’ 3-0 win.

The squad owes much of its Saturday night success to an immaculate performance put on by its pitchers, who kept No. 7 UCLA scoreless throughout the evening to set the stage for UW’s bats to tie down a 3-0 victory, evening the series at one game apiece.

The Huskies (15-6, 3-2 Pac-12) went three and out in the first inning against the Bruins’ (16-4, 6-2 Pac-12) freshman starter Michael Barnett.

Redshirt junior flame-thrower Stu Flesland III went on to escape a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the frame to keep UCLA scoreless, with the left-hander locking down two strikeouts for the inning. [

Another 1-2-3 frame for both Barnett and Flesland ensued in the second inning, with the same scenario playing out in the third and fourth. Barnett left the mound in the sixth inning and was replaced by Chris Aldrich. Following this change, UW was able to get its first runner in scoring position with a single from sophomore Cam Clayton. A UCLA error — its second of the inning — loaded the bases. They were unfortunately left loaded as Washington flied out.

The game remained tied up at 0-0 when Flesland was relieved by redshirt sophomore right-hander Reilly McAdams. McAdams secured one immediate strikeout with two runners already on base, followed by two consecutive outs to keep the Bruins flailing.

A deep shot to the back fence hit by UCLA in the seventh inning just about crushed Washington’s spirits — until redshirt junior Cole Miller came up with an outstanding catch that nipped things in the bud.

Josh Emanuels took the mound in the bottom of the eighth, pitching for the game’s remaining three innings. The right-handed redshirt sophomore, who eventually pulled away with the win, threw three strikeouts over the eighth and ninth frames to keep the score stagnant and force extra innings.

UW essentially outperformed UCLA with 12 combined strikeouts and seven total hits, compared to the Bruins’ six strikeouts and four hits.

In addition, UW dealt UCLA its first home loss of the season, and have put an end to its previous six-game winning streak.

Washington’s series finale and rubber match against UCLA will be played at 12 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, at Jackie Robinson Stadium in Los Angeles.

