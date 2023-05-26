UW trounced by Oregon, awaits potential NCAA Tournament bid

All that’s left to play this weekend is the waiting game.

After a 12-7 loss at the hands of Oregon Friday afternoon ended the Washington baseball team’s Pac-12 Tournament run, UW now awaits Monday’s NCAA Tournament selection show to learn its postseason fate.

In spite of a disappointing end to the season — losing four of their final five games — the Huskies (34-18, 17-12 Pac-12) will hope to hear their name called for a trip to one of 16 different regional sites.

The trip to Scottsdale, Ariz. was no relaxing getaway for Washington, which finished the conference tournament with one win and two losses.

In the elimination game, UW sought a fourth consecutive win over Oregon, which it clobbered by an average of 8.3 runs throughout a three-game series in mid-May.

From the start, however, the Ducks (36-20, 16-14 Pac-12) made it clear that it wasn’t going to be the same story as it was in Eugene.

Oregon pounced on UW junior starting pitcher Kiefer Lord for three runs in the top of the first, then added on three more with a single in the top of the second. In the blink of an eye, the Huskies were in trouble.

The rocky outing ended there for Lord (6-5), having allowed eight hits and six earned runs.

But UW didn’t go down quietly. With two outs in the bottom of the third, junior Coby Morales injected life into the Huskies with a 3-RBI home run, making it a 6-3 game. Redshirt sophomore Jeter Ybarra and redshirt junior Michael Snyder each followed with RBI singles, and UW’s two-out rally put five runs on the board, reducing the deficit to 6-5.

In the top of the fifth, however, the Ducks slammed the door on any comeback hopes.

Oregon paid UW back for its onslaught in Eugene by scoring five runs off of three different UW pitchers to blow the game wide open as the Ducks partied their way to an 11-5 lead.

Once again, the Huskies didn’t go down without a fight as they responded with two runs in the bottom of the fifth, narrowing the deficit to a manageable 11-7 score.

But that was all the momentum UW could generate. Oregon added one more run in the top of the ninth, bringing its run total to 12 and ending the game with 20 hits.

When the Huskies left the diamond, they did so with an imminent exit from Scottsdale, but with bigger venues still very much in play.

The NCAA Division 1 Baseball Committee will select 33 at-large teams to round out the 64-team NCAA Tournament field. Washington, which began the game ranking No. 35 in the RPI Rankings, can only hope it did enough with its impressive regular season to extend its season.

The NCAA Tournament field will be announced on Monday, May 29, at 9:00 a.m.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

