UW unable to pull through in 16-inning showdown against No. 9 Stanford

An outstanding pitching performance kept the Washington baseball team alive as it battled late into the night against a top-notch Stanford crew.

Despite this, UW’s offense failed to find any spark in a deadlocked 1-1 game that forced seven extra innings. The pitchers could only hang on for so long, eventually surrendering a heart-wrenching 2-run homer to hand the Cardinal a 3-1 victory.

Left-hander Stu Flesland III started for Washington, moving through seven innings with only one run allowed. The redshirt junior battled with his counterpart, Quinn Mathews, who currently leads the Pac-12 in strikeouts. Mathews finished Friday’s performance with an additional 10 added to his total.

The Huskies (20-12, 7-8 Pac-12) failed to add any hits or runs over the first few frames to begin the night. Luckily, nothing came of Stanford’s first four hits; however, the fifth was enough to solidify an early 1-0 lead.

UW’s first hit came courtesy of redshirt sophomore Jeter Ybarra, who singled in the top of the third inning. A Cardinal (24-11, 12-4 Pac-12) error provided a potential opening for Washington, but the team’s first run failed to score as the frame came to a close.

Thankfully for the Huskies, Mathews was not in the clear just yet, as a base knock from sophomore Cam Clayton and a double off redshirt junior Johnny Tincher’s bat tied the game at 1-1 in the sixth inning.

In the seventh inning, redshirt sophomore Josh Emanuels entered the game for Flesland, who exited with three strikeouts and nine hits allowed in the stalled game.

Freshman Sam Boyle relieved Emanuels in the eighth, clocking an immediate strikeout upon his entry. Mathews shut down any hopes for Washington’s lineup to grasp the lead in the ninth inning, keeping the score 1-1 entering extra innings.

Redshirt sophomore Case Matter relieved Boyle midway through the ninth inning, recording three more strikeouts before freshman Grant Cunningham appeared in the 11th. Cunningham refused to give the Cardinal a taste of victory with his five shutout innings, but one bad pitch from redshirt sophomore Reilly McAdams in the 16th inning erased the effort.

Washington missed on a few crucial scoring opportunities in the extra innings, notably leaving three runners on base in the 13th after two strikeouts and a flyout.

Three hits later and two more missed chances in the 14th and 15th innings kept the score at one apiece until Stanford finally broke through.

The series will continue on Saturday, April 22, at 2:05 p.m. at Sunken Diamond.

Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason

