UW Volleyball uses four sets to win third straight match

A quick trip to the Rockies has treated the Washington volleyball team well, as it won another game Sunday morning, its third straight win.

This time, it took UW four sets to secure the victory, a 3-1 set win over Illinois.

Once again, the story was senior Claire Hoffman, who led the charge with 16 kills. Sophomore Madi Endsley added 14 kills, and senior Marin Grote had 13.

The Huskies (3-1) raced out of the gate, as the first set was their most dominant. In fact, UW scored the first five points of the set, highlighted by two Grote kills, and a service ace by Hoffman.

UW never looked back, and doubled up Illinois in a 25-12 win. The Fighting Illini (1-3) recovered in the second set, however, and a back-and-forth affair ended with a Huskies’ attack error, and a 25-22 set defeat.

The rubber match third set was just as neck-and-neck, but saw Washington prevail instead. After the Fighting Illini jumped out to an 8-4 lead, the Huskies rattled off four straight points before UW and Illinois began to trade points.

Trailing 20-19, UW got kills from Hoffman and Endsley, and then from Grote and Hoffman again to make it 23-21. Endsley got the final kill of the game, and it was a 25-22 third set win for the Huskies.

Game four was not quite as back-and-forth, although the sides yet again remained close throughout. WIth the Huskies leading 22-19, they rattled off three straight points, with a service ace from redshirt freshman Molly Wilson sealing the deal.

It marked an impressive stretch of games from the Huskies, who have done a 180 after a season-opening loss.

Washington will return to the court against Northwestern for its first home game Thursday, Sep.8 at 7:30 p.m.

