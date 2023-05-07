UW wins matinee to take Apple Cup series over WSU

Another UW sports team has emerged triumphant in its Apple Cup series.

The Washington baseball team shut down Washington State in virtually every facet of the game Sunday afternoon to seize a 8-2 victory in the rubber match. The series win comes on the heels of a 2022 sweep over the Cougars, and will more than likely allow UW to ascend in the Pac-12 standings as the end of the regular season quickly approaches.

WSU pitcher Caden Kaelber set the series finale in motion with a free pass to sophomore Cam Clayton in the first inning. Then, Coby Morales and Will Simpson both singled, eventually advancing Clayton to third and loading the bases. When AJ Guerrero knocked a hit of his own to left center field, the Huskies (28-14, 13-10 Pac-12) put their first two runs on the board, as Morales and Clayton made it home.

One run was all that the Cougars (27-19, 8-15 Pac-12) were able to siphon off UW right-handed starter Jared Engman and crew in the bottom of the frame. Three more base knocks from redshirt juniors Michael Snyder and McKay Barney, along with another from Morales, and a sac fly from Simpson, secured an additional pair of runs for Washington.

Up 4-1 at the start of the third inning, redshirt junior Michael Snyder sent a bomb flying over center field, adding a fifth run for the Huskies. Barney continued on with a second single, which preceded a double from the ever-so reliable Clayton, scoring a sixth.

Nothing much took place until the Cougars managed three hits and one more run in the fifth. From that point on, WSU's offense would stagnate, making miniscule progress throughout the rest of the afternoon.

Freshman Aiva Arquette obliterated Duke Brotherton’s second pitch after taking the mound for a 2-run homer, making it 8-2 Huskies in the bottom of the eighth inning. Grant Cunningham then solidified the Cougars’ six-run defeat by closing out the ninth.

That 8-2 advantage could have potentially been augmented at various points in the game, as Washington left a total of 11 runners on base.

Barney proved to be the team’s most durable hitter for the day, going 4 for 4 at the plate with singles that set a tone for UW’s offense. On the other end of the ball, Sam Boyle (4-0) pitched from the end of the fifth through to the seventh inning, eventually capping off his outing with four of the pitchers’ six total strikeouts.

Following Sunday’s win, a crucial, and possibly even more highly anticipated, series at Oregon is coming up for the group. Washington’s all-around game will need to remain sturdy if it wants to see success against the same team it got swept by at home the previous year.

However, a third midweek matchup with Seattle U comes first for the Huskies, which will be played at Husky Ballpark on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. The series with Oregon is next, with game one scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. in Eugene.

Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason

