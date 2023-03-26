UW withstands furious rally, wins series over No. 7 UCLA

Case Matter wasn’t in a very enviable position.

Entering the game in the bottom of the eighth inning with the game slipping away from the Washington baseball team — it had seen its lead sliced from 10-3 to 11-9 in the past two innings — Matter was tasked with preserving the game against the vaunted lineup of No. 7 UCLA.

To put some additional weight on his shoulders, the Bruins (16-5, 6-3 Pac-12) had a baserunner on with one out, and had already brought home three runs in the inning with a massive home run to right-center field.

Matter walked the first batter he faced, then allowed a single which scored a run off an error. One strikeout and one more walk later, the bases were loaded with two outs, and the Huskies (16-6, 4-2 Pac-12) were barely clinging on to an 11-10 lead.

In a game which featured 30 total base hits, that pressure-packed moment in the bottom of the eighth was the make-or-break moment if UW wanted to secure a massive series win. Matter coolly induced the third out — a lineout to second base, and the Huskies escaped the inning with a lead still in place. One inning later, Matter shut things down with a 1-2-3 inning, and UW was finally able to exhale with a rollercoaster, 11-10 win over a top-10 opponent Sunday afternoon.

It was the second consecutive win for the Huskies over the Bruins, after they prevailed in an extra-innings thriller Saturday night, 3-0, with all three runs scored in the top of the tenth.

This time, it didn’t take UW 10 innings to get on the scoreboard.

In the top of the third, redshirt junior Johnny Tincher began the scoring with a double, giving the Huskies an opening 2-0 lead.

But the Bruins didn’t plan on waiting all day to score either; in the bottom of the fourth, they tagged UW redshirt junior starting pitcher Jared Engman for three runs, pulling ahead for a 3-2 lead.

The Huskies got one run back in the top of the sixth — an RBI single by redshirt junior Will Simpson to tie the game at three. It wasn’t until the top of the seventh, however, that UW’s offense exploded.

First, an RBI single by sophomore AJ Guerrero. Then, a 2-RBI double off the bat of redshirt junior Dalton Chandler, followed by an RBI single from sophomore Cam Clayton. A two-run home run by Simpson gave the Huskies a 9-3 lead, and Guerrero capped off the inning with another RBI single.

When the inning finally ended, the scoreboard flashed a perfect ‘10’ for Washington — a number which seemed insurmountable for UCLA.

But a three-run home run brought the Bruins back into the game, before Clayton gave the Huskies some breathing room with an RBI single in the top of the eighth.

The extra breathing room was minimal, but it was necessary, as UW needed every one of its 11 runs to withstand UCLA’s furious rally and leave the City of Angels with a statement series victory.

UW is back at home for a one-game, nonconference stint with Portland on Tuesday, March 28, at 4:05 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

