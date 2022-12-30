UW women’s basketball falls to Colorado at home

Quick, scrappy play on both sides of the court defined the final game of 2022 played at Hec Edmundson Pavilion.

Despite a fourth-quarter comeback by the Washington women’s basketball team, visiting Colorado’s depth and ball-handling proved too much in a 64-56 loss — UW’s third of the season.

“Credit to Colorado, they are a great defensive team,” head coach Tina Langley said. “I thought the game was probably decided in the first half, when they continued to defend the way they defend, and we dropped off defensively a bit.”

The Buffaloes (11-3, 1-1 Pac-12) began capitalizing on whatever weak spots they could, snagging a six-point lead over the Huskies (9-3, 1-1 Pac-12) by the end of the first quarter. That lead expanded to 15 by halftime.

“The first half is really on us, I think it’s on me,” Langley said. “I think that we were trying to do a few things scheme-wise that didn’t flow well, and it maybe took away from our confidence.”

With six and a half minutes to play in the fourth quarter, sophomore guard Jayda Noble, who had already racked up nine points, breached into double figures with an explosive three-pointer. The triple moved the Huskies within eight points of catching up to Colorado’s lead, which had not long before been 19 points.

A couple of successful beyond-the-arc shots followed, but Washington could not break the Buffaloes’ stronghold, which kept the Huskies stuck at the same eight-point deficit as the clock ticked down to zero.

Former Husky Quay Miller led Colorado's effort with nine total points going into the half, collecting five more for a total of 14 by the time the game ended.

Noble topped the board for UW with 14 total points, along with two blocks on her own to contribute to her team’s total of seven. Junior forward Lauren Schwartz was close behind, finishing off with 12 points.

While Washington out-rebounded Colorado 32-26, it trailed behind on the offensive end, shooting 42% compared to the Buffaloes’ 46.2%. From the three-point line, things dropped off even more, with the Huskies shooting 29.2%, and Colorado shooting 42.9%.

Up next for the Huskies is a New Year’s Day matchup against visiting Utah, which will take place at noon at Alaska Airlines Arena.

