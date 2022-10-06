UW women’s soccer concedes two goals early against Stanford, suffers second loss

Following a pair of efficient offensive showings in the last two games, the Washington women’s soccer team fell back into old habits, suffering another disheartening loss in conference play against Stanford, 2-1.

Despite a promising second half rallying cry, two early goals by the Cardinal (10-2-1, Pac-12 3-1) were enough to hold off the Huskies (8-2-2, Pac-12 2-2).

In the first 20 minutes of play, Stanford was firing on all cylinders with six shots to UW’s three, as graduate student Olivia Sekany made a handful of spectacular saves to keep the game competitive.

But just two minutes later, Stanford’s Allie Montoya fired one from outside the box into the upper left corner of the goal, putting the home team in front by a goal.

Despite getting ahead with an early lead, Stanford’s offensive pressure persisted.

In the 34th minute, the left side of the UW defense was beaten in transition, as a cross from the right set up Montoya for an easy goal in the box, her second of the night.

At the end of the half, Stanford led with 12 shots to UW’s four, putting the Huskies in a rather difficult spot to spark a potential comeback.

But in the second half, UW was an entirely different team offensively, finishing with 12 shots to Stanford’s 10, and was still knocking on the door.

In the 56th minute, fifth year Karlee Stueckle and graduate student McKenzie Weinert had two consecutive shots saved right in front of the goal, one by the keeper and another by a Stanford player on the goalline.

The Huskies’ chances continued, until an unexpected name put the game within reach.

In the 72nd minute, Stueckle sent a lobbing ball into the six yard box as freshman Kelsey Branson made a fruitful connection with the ball into the upper left corner past the opposing keeper, cutting the lead in half.

Following the goal, a surplus of opportunities seemingly shifted the momentum, as Stanford was put under further pressure.

But with the clock winding down, UW’s most threatening final chance came in the 82nd minute, as senior Kala McDaniel sent a header past the keeper but was saved by the crossbar.

UW played out the remaining minutes behind by a goal, despite the valiant effort late.

With hopes set on making the tournament, UW will look to bounce back against California away from home on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1 p.m.

Reach reporter John Rudnicki sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @johnrudnicki02

