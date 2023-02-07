UW women’s track sets new NCAA record in distance medley relay

A frenetic weekend of meets was headlined by a record-setting performance in the women’s distance medley relay for Washington’s track and field program.

In Boston, at the Bruce Lehane Scarlet & White Invitational, the trio of juniors Sophia O’Sullivan, Marlena Preigh, and Carley Thomas, alongside senior Anna Gibson, set a new NCAA record in the distance medley relay with a time of 10:46.62.

The record-setting weekend kicked off in Nebraska at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational, where junior Ida Eikeng set a new school record in the pentathlon. After competing in the five events, Eikeng ended the day with 4,198 points — a total that sits her atop the school’s all-time pentathlon finishers.

The weekend continued on at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic where juniors Jayden White and Beatrice Asomaning stood out in the men’s and women’s weight throw event.

Asomaning re-enforced her number two mark in school history with a throw of 67-6 ¼. Meanwhile, White claimed the second spot in the men’s weight throw event with a toss of 71-0 ¾. White ended the day with the highest collegiate throw of the day.

Junior Daniel Gaik capped off the day with his run in the 400-meter dash. His time of 47.50 (47.61 after conversion) was the top time in the race.

The next day proved to be just as historic for the Huskies. Juniors Carley Thomas and Marlena Preigh set school records in the 800-meter dash with times of 2:02.15, and 2:03.75, respectively. These two times now rank number one and two in school history.

At the nationally televised New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, all eyes were on senior Brian Fay. Fay competed against a field composed entirely of professionals in the 3,000-meters. His time of 7:43.85 is a new personal record and was only three seconds off the leader in the race.

Back at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational, freshman Bruno Comin Pescador set the second-highest point total in school history in the men’s heptathlon with a score of 5,745.

The historic weekend concluded with the final day of the New Mexico Collegiate Classic. Sophomores Anthony Smith and Matthew Wilkinson, alongside senior Cass Elliott and junior Daniel Gaik, all ran the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:07.19 (3:07.63 after conversion). The performance set the third fastest indoor time in school history.

The Huskies return home to Dempsey Indoor on Feb. 10 and Feb. 11 to host and participate in the Husky Classic.

Reach Contributing writer Jack Norris at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jack_enorris

