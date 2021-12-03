UW opens NCAA tournament with dominant victory over Brown

Washington was simply too good for Brown on Friday night.
In a dominant 3-0 (25-15, 25-13, 25-20) victory, the Huskies (25-4) completed their 18th win in their previous 19 matches, opening the NCAA tournament in style and advancing to the second round.
Heading into the match, the Huskies were the higher seed — 15th overall — but the unseeded Bears (20-6), were not to be underestimated as they won the Ivy League title and finished the season with 20 wins.
It’s clear that Washington acknowledged Brown’s achievements and did not underestimate its opponents going into the match, playing strongly behind its home crowd at Alaska Airlines Arena and wrapping up the match in less than 90 minutes.
“We go into every match treating every team the same … It doesn’t matter where we are in the season, we want to play how we plan to play late in December,” junior outside hitter Claire Hoffman said. “We have a really high standard for this team and we want to meet those standards every night.”
The first set of the match set the tone for the rest of the night. Holding the Bears to a hitting percentage of .057, the Huskies hit .333 and came away with a strong 25-15 victory.
Holding the early 1-0 lead, Washington continued to dominate in the second set. With the help of four aces in the set, the Huskies came away with a 25-13 victory and the 2-0 lead.
Heading into the third set, the Huskies came out with a unique line-up, giving more playing time to redshirt freshman middle blocker Sophie Summers and freshman outside hitter Madi Endsley.
“Playing back-to-back nights is one thing that [I was] thinking about [when changing the line-up],” head coach Keegan Cook said. “We’ve got some depth and some players who have done a nice job … You don’t know what you’re going to need in what match, if it’s just for one point or an injury. So you’re just trying to make sure you have as many layers as you can. That was the mindset behind the [lineup in the] third set.”
With the new lineup in, the Huskies were able to complete the sweep of Brown in a 25-20 victory in the third set.
In her NCAA tournament debut, Summers impressed, as she finished with six kills and a hitting percentage of .444. Junior outside hitter Shannon Crenshaw recorded four aces, including the final two points of the match.
Meanwhile, junior setter Ella May Powell showed why she won Pac-12 Setter of the Year for her second season, recording 30 assists and eight digs. Powell has clearly been enjoying herself on the court and loves playing in front of the fans.
“After last year, having the whole tournament in one place, it was really important to us to be back here in front of [our fans],” Powell said. “Just playing in this gym, it’s the most enjoyable thing about what we do and I’m so thankful to be back here.”
Washington will host once again in the second round of the NCAA tournament against Hawai’i less than 24 hours later on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.
