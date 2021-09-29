Looking for a conference win, Huskies prep for LA schools

Following last Sunday’s loss to cross-state rival Washington State, head coach Keegan Cook and the Washington women’s volleyball team knew last season’s winning strategy was no longer working.
Cook had acknowledged that the Huskies’ (7-3, 0-2 Pac-12) comeback mentality from last season’s NCAA tournament was unsustainable after dropping their first conference matchup in five sets against Utah, but Washington again suffered the consequences against WSU.
“We are very comfortable winning five-set matches,” Cook said. “That was part of our team identity last spring, but we kind of have to be a new team here, we can’t rely on that identity, we have to make it happen. A bit of a reminder that this is a new year.”
Following back-to-back five-set losses, Washington looks to find a better strategy as conference play continues. Washington has sunk in the rankings after the losses to Utah and WSU, quickly moving down in conference standings to ninth place.
“From an execution standpoint we were just disorganized,” Cook said. “We were trying to rely on our intangibles to win rather than relying on good volleyball. That was just the message, that we’ve got some fundamental issues that we have to tackle head-on. We can’t just rely on our team chemistry and our fight to pull it out.”
The past two games have proved that the “down not out” mentality that helped Washington reach the 2020 Final Four isn’t working the same this season. Now, Cook aims to move away from relying on the team’s ability to rally late into matches, and instead lock in fundamentals and establish good sets early on.
Cook noted that the team has spent time reevaluating and looking at core values for the season in hopes to reset and turn the off start around.
The pressure is on to get back on track this weekend if the Huskies want a better shot at tournament play and conference success. Offensive consistency, which has varied heavily since the beginning of the year, is at the forefront of Cook’s mind heading into the weekend against the LA schools.
“They haven’t all been the same, that’s for sure,” Cook said about recent sets. “The two biggest [issues] are how many unforced hitting errors we make. When we lose sets we are generally hurting ourselves with unforced hitting errors. The other thing is defense versus outside hitters. We’ve had a hard time slowing down some very good outside hitters, which is what we’re going to see every single week from now on.”
Washington will be up against one of the best outside hitters in the country right off the bat in fifth-year UCLA outside Mac May.
No. 15 UCLA heads into Friday’s match 2-0 in conference play, beating both USC — who the UW plays Sunday — and Stanford in Pac-12 play. UCLA is ranked second in the Pac-12 standings while Washington sits in the bottom four.
USC ranks eighth in the conference, but is unranked nationally.
The Huskies are set to play the Bruins (9-1, 2-0 Pac-12) on Friday, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. and the Trojans (5-6, 1-1 Pac-12) on Sunday, Oct. 3 at 1 p.m. Washington gets to stay home for a second weekend in a row, getting a much-needed break and home field advantage.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
