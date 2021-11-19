Marin Grote: The heart of the Huskies’ defense

Leading the No.12 Washington women’s volleyball team in blocks and hitting percentage, junior middle blocker Marin Grote provides both an impenetrable wall on defense and an efficient third option on offense.
After joining the Huskies as a freshman, Grote has progressively played a bigger role within the team, eventually earning a starting spot just last year. Grote thrived in this starting role; her incredible defense propelled the Huskies (20-4, 13-3 Pac-12) to a Final Four run.
“It’s one thing to have experience and spend a lot of time in the gym, [and] it’s another thing that — when your opportunity comes — you grab it and go for it,” head coach Keegan Cook said. “I have a lot of respect for the approach [Grote] took, and that when she had her opportunity she ran with it.”
Standing at 6 foot, 4 inches, Grote finished with 86 blocks last season and an average of 1.02 blocks per set, a major improvement from her average of 0.59 blocks per set in 2019.
But it’s not just Grote’s defense that has made major strides in the past year, her offense has also taken off.
Against Utah last season, which was ranked No. 7 at the time, Grote proved that she could thrive against the top competition. Averaging 2.57 kills per set and hitting above .590, Grote also managed to average above 1.71 blocks per set in two matches against Utah. This impressive performance earned her the Offensive Player of the Week for the first time in her career.
“For me and my team, those [matches against Utah] were a moment where we seized it, grabbed it, and ran with it,” Grote said. “For me, personally, everything was clicking that day and it was a result of a lot of hard work.”
These performances became more common for Grote, as her growth over the years became more evident. Her strong season did not go unnoticed, and she was nominated to the AVCA All-Region and All Pac-12 Honorable Mention during the 2020-2021 season.
“Marin’s greatest intangible is just her steadiness,” Cook said. “She has an ability to show up in any environment and do what she does.”
After three years with Washington, Grote has now stepped into an essential role as a middle blocker — and has clearly stepped up to the challenge.
Already with 98 blocks this season, Grote has the sixth-most blocks in the conference and is currently averaging 1.05 blocks per set.
In a match against UCLA, Grote tied her career-high with 10 blocks and posted a double-double with 10 kills to help Washington overcome a two-set deficit. This incredible performance earned her the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week for the first time in her career.
Grote has continued putting up impressive performances, winning the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week for a second time this season just last week.
“As a middle blocker, my whole job is on defense and blocking,” Grote said. “After working so hard for so long over the season, [winning Defensive Player of the Week] is a great moment for me, my team, and the coaches.”
While her defense is exceptional, Grote’s contribution on the offensive end has also improved since last season. While junior Claire Hoffman and senior Samantha Drechsel are the first two options on offense, Grote also provides a deadly third option.
Averaging 2.18 kills per set, Grote currently holds the third-highest hitting percentage in the conference, hitting an extremely efficient .402. Earlier this season, Grote led the team on offense against Utah, where she finished with a career-high 16 kills.
“I love being involved on offense — hitting slides is my favorite thing in the world,” Grote said. “Any moment I get to do it, I’m so happy I get to participate in that.”
Grote’s contribution on both the offensive and defensive end could make a huge difference when Washington faces Oregon State on Friday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.
