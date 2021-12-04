Double-digit kills from Hoffman leads UW to Sweet Sixteen with sweep of Hawai’i

For the past two months, the Washington volleyball team has been a force to be reckoned with, winning 19 of its past 20 matches since the calendar flipped to October.
UW head coach Keegan Cook frequently mentions that he wants his team to be playing its best volleyball come December, and although the Huskies had been doing so for two months straight, Saturday night at Hec Edmundson Pavilion proved that that his team could step up its performance even further.
Washington dominated in every facet of the game, sweeping Hawai’i 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-13) in the second round of the NCAA tournament to advance to the Sweet Sixteen for the fourth straight season.
“It’s really fun to see us progress throughout the year … this year especially,” junior setter Ella May Powell said. “When you play with a group that’s the same for a really long time it’s cool to see what you can do, and every day we’re still trying to get better. Every day is like a new day and there’s no ceiling for us, so we like to see what we can do.”
It was the final home match of the year for Washington — as the 15th seeded Huskies will be on the road for whatever remains of their season — and the UW’s veterans did not disappoint in what may have been their final time out on the court at Alaska Airlines Arena.
One of those veterans, it was junior outside hitter Claire Hoffman who led the way with 20 kills on the night.
Washington dominated the first set, 25-16, hitting .441 behind eight kills from Hoffman.
The real storyline of the opening set was the Huskies’ (26-4) defense, though. Although the Rainbow Wahine (22-8) hit .346, the Huskies were able to win the longer rallies.
After a media timeout at 15-10, the play of the match came from the Huskies when an all-out defensive effort from Powell, senior outside hitter Samantha Drechsel, and freshman libero Lauren Bays led to a back-row kill from Bays. On the pinball-like play, Bays recorded her first collegiate kill, digging the ball over the net before it fell in front of a disorganized Hawai’i defense.
“When you give really good effort, strange things happen,” Cook said. “Hawai’i is known for that kind of defensive intensity and certainly challenged our group to match it.”
Hawai’i did not win more than two consecutive points in the entire opening set, as UW sided out well at 82.4%.
“We weren’t necessarily stuffing balls and they weren’t hitting balls out in that first set, but I thought we were creating and scoring in transition,” Cook said.
The second set was again dominant from the Huskies, who won 25-14, but rather than crazy digs highlighting the defensive effort, it was the UW block that led the way. After going without a block in the first set, the Huskies picked up seven blocks in the second set, including six from junior middle blocker Marin Grote.
Hoffman again was the spark for UW’s offense, recording six more kills to up her nightly total to 14. Washington hit .375 in the set while Hawai’i was held to just .061 hitting.
“The block showed up in that second set, serving was good from start to finish, and when we play defense like that we go from good to great pretty quick,” Cook said.
The Huskies weren’t going to take their foot off the gas after building a 2-0 lead, and made the third and final set their best of the night.
Hitting .343 in the set, the Huskies rode Hoffman’s hot hand to six more kills to win 25-13 and sweep aside the Rainbow Wahine.
“When you’ve got this one [Powell] pointing you in really good situations, that always makes my day a lot easier,” Hoffman said. “I think we passed really well tonight and put ourselves in really good situations to get the sets we needed.
UW will face the No. 2 overall seed Texas next weekend in the Regional round.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.